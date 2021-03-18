OnePlus 9 two-year warranty turns out it's not real (for the U.S.)





On Monday, it seemed like we got another spec leak from OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, when he made a post to Weibo (a Chinese microblogging site). In the post he announced a 2-year manufacturer warranty for the OnePlus 9 series, after previous models came with only 12 months.









For those who caught on to Lau's post, this news seemed like another good reason to consider the OnePlus 9 series. However, after AndroidAuthority inquired further, the company issued clarification with a bit of bad news for potential American buyers who may have gotten excited over the 2-year warranty. Apparently, this does not apply to OnePlus sales in America, which will keep the standard 12-month basic warranty.









Even India, where OnePlus has reached number one in the smartphone market this year, will also miss out on the 2-year guarantee, as it will actually only be offered within China.





Europe gets off lucky because EU laws stipulate a manufacturer's guarantee of minimum 24 months for consumers, while the U.S. and other countries will have to dish out extra change for an extended warranty, if available.





So far, we've got a pretty good idea of the rest of OnePlus 9's specifications, which you can find detailed here leading up to the full reveal on March 23. The phone will be 5G-ready, and will sport the new Snapdragon 888 processor, 256GB storage, and a 48MP main camera sensor alongside a 50MP ultra-wide one, among other things.

As we've been long awaiting the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro launch coming on March 23rd, the phone company has been teasing us with bits and pieces of information to prepare us for the unveiling.