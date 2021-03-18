Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
OnePlus Rumor Review

OnePlus 9 two-year warranty turns out it's not real (for the U.S.)

Doroteya Borisova
by Doroteya Borisova
Mar 18, 2021, 10:16 AM
OnePlus 9 two-year warranty turns out it's not real (for the U.S.)
As we've been long awaiting the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro launch coming on March 23rd, the phone company has been teasing us with bits and pieces of information to prepare us for the unveiling.

On Monday, it seemed like we got another spec leak from OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, when he made a post to Weibo (a Chinese microblogging site). In the post he announced a 2-year manufacturer warranty for the OnePlus 9 series, after previous models came with only 12 months. 


For those who caught on to Lau's post, this news seemed like another good reason to consider the OnePlus 9 series. However, after AndroidAuthority inquired further, the company issued clarification with a bit of bad news for potential American buyers who may have gotten excited over the 2-year warranty. Apparently, this does not apply to OnePlus sales in America, which will keep the standard 12-month basic warranty.

To answer your question on the below, the Weibo post was specific to China.

Even India, where OnePlus has reached number one in the smartphone market this year, will also miss out on the 2-year guarantee, as it will actually only be offered within China.

Europe gets off lucky because EU laws stipulate a manufacturer's guarantee of minimum 24 months for consumers, while the U.S. and other countries will have to dish out extra change for an extended warranty, if available.

So far, we've got a pretty good idea of the rest of OnePlus 9's specifications, which you can find detailed here leading up to the full reveal on March 23. The phone will be 5G-ready, and will sport the new Snapdragon 888 processor, 256GB storage, and a 48MP main camera sensor alongside a 50MP ultra-wide one, among other things.

Related phones

9
OnePlus 9 View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11
9 Pro
OnePlus 9 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
  • Camera (Quad camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Leaked 'mini-roadmap' reveals Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Unpacked date and more
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G hands-on preview
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A72 hands-on preview
Popular stories
Samsung announces the Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72, "Awesome is for everyone!"

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile makes an important change to one of its best unlimited 5G plans
Popular stories
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with a big 5G upgrade while unveiling modest 2021 rollout plans
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5 to keep its unlimited photo storage free, but not the Pixel 5a
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72 prices get tipped, pretty affordable
Popular stories
New Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Z Flip 3 5G leak reveals planned colors
Popular stories
Check out these high-res images of Motorola's next flagship, the Moto G100

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless