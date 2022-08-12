 OnePlus 10T's first update is here and it's all about optimizations - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

OnePlus 10T's first update is here and it's all about optimizations

Software updates OnePlus
@cosminvasile
OnePlus 10T's first update is here and it's all about optimizations
The latest “flagship killer” coming from OnePlus, the 10T, is getting its first software update. There’s not much changed since the phone has just been introduced but expect more improvements as soon as more people are getting their hands on the OnePlus 10T.

Besides the couple of lines that mention optimizations to various parts of the phone’s software, the changelog also confirms some improvements to the camera experience, so if you’re using this feature often, you’ll be pleased to know that it’s already being enhanced. Without further ado, here is what you can expect from OxygenOS A.05 update for the OnePlus 10T:

System
  • Improves system stability and fluency.
  • Optimizes the startup speed.
  • Optimizes network stability.

Camera
  • Optimizes the shooting effect and improves the user experience.

Others
  • Fixes the occasional issue when the camera displays abnormally in specific scenarios.

Now, it’s important to mention that the update is currently being rolled out in India only, but OnePlus plans to expand its availability to additional territories in the coming weeks. As always, the OTA will be incremental, which means it will reach a small percentage of users this week. A much broader rollout should begin next week, so don’t worry if you don’t get it over the weekend.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Galaxy Z Fold 4: New Folds, old Faults - Samsung’s idea of the future leading to a dead end road?
Galaxy Z Fold 4: New Folds, old Faults - Samsung’s idea of the future leading to a dead end road?
Rich company problems: Apple has stopped buying a company every month because of the economy
Rich company problems: Apple has stopped buying a company every month because of the economy
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets full specs, prices, and more images ahead of Unpacked launch
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets full specs, prices, and more images ahead of Unpacked launch
New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences
New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences
Twitter had a serious security flaw; over 5 million accounts might have been exposed
Twitter had a serious security flaw; over 5 million accounts might have been exposed
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs

Popular stories

iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
T-Mobile is making Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 free right off the bat with no trade-in
T-Mobile is making Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 free right off the bat with no trade-in
Losing faith in Google: Bug sends my Pixel 6 Pro into “hardware coma”; Pixel 6A security issues
Losing faith in Google: Bug sends my Pixel 6 Pro into “hardware coma”; Pixel 6A security issues
Apple is doing something different with iPhone 14 production that it never did before
Apple is doing something different with iPhone 14 production that it never did before
New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences
New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences
The 'ultimate' Unpacked leak shows every upcoming Samsung device in ultra-high-res glory
The 'ultimate' Unpacked leak shows every upcoming Samsung device in ultra-high-res glory
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless