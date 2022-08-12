OnePlus 10T's first update is here and it's all about optimizations
The latest “flagship killer” coming from OnePlus, the 10T, is getting its first software update. There’s not much changed since the phone has just been introduced but expect more improvements as soon as more people are getting their hands on the OnePlus 10T.
Besides the couple of lines that mention optimizations to various parts of the phone’s software, the changelog also confirms some improvements to the camera experience, so if you’re using this feature often, you’ll be pleased to know that it’s already being enhanced. Without further ado, here is what you can expect from OxygenOS A.05 update for the OnePlus 10T:
System
- Improves system stability and fluency.
- Optimizes the startup speed.
- Optimizes network stability.
Camera
- Optimizes the shooting effect and improves the user experience.
Others
- Fixes the occasional issue when the camera displays abnormally in specific scenarios.
Now, it’s important to mention that the update is currently being rolled out in India only, but OnePlus plans to expand its availability to additional territories in the coming weeks. As always, the OTA will be incremental, which means it will reach a small percentage of users this week. A much broader rollout should begin next week, so don’t worry if you don’t get it over the weekend.
