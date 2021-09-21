One of the best Android 11 features is arriving to billions of older Android devices

One of the best Android 11 features is arriving to billions of older Android devices0
One of Android 11's best security features is the ability to revoke granted app permissions after you haven't used the app in a while, which is nipping those permission abusers right in the bud. This is similar to what iOS implemented a few years ago by automatically resetting app permissions after you haven't used an app for a while.
Google says that the feature will have arrived on "billions" more Adnroid devices that are running Google Play Services by the end of Q1 2022. Supposedly, the security patch will be bundled up with the monthly security updates that arrive on all Android devices.