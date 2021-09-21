Notification Center

Android Software updates Apps

One of the best Android 11 features is arriving to billions of older Android devices

Peter Kostadinov
By
0
Android 11 feature
One of Android 11's best security features is the ability to revoke granted app permissions after you haven't used the app in a while, which is nipping those permission abusers right in the bud. This is similar to what iOS implemented a few years ago by automatically resetting app permissions after you haven't used an app for a while.

Google is quite keen on this undoubtedly beneficial feature that's upping the privacy and security on Android as it will be gradually rolling it out to millions of older Android devices. his undoubtedly beneficial feature is set to arrive to select Samsung devices even if they aren't running Android 11 very soon. The only requirement is that they run Android 6.0 Marshmallow and newer Android versions. 

The feature will be automatically enabled by default for apps that are targeting Android 11 (API level 30), but users can manually the permission auto-reset for apps that are targeting APIs ranging from level 23 to level 29.

Google says that the feature will have arrived on "billions" more Adnroid devices that are running Google Play Services by the end of Q1 2022. Supposedly, the security patch will be bundled up with the monthly security updates that arrive on all Android devices.


