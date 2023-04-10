Older Samsung phones are getting Galaxy S23 camera features
The Galaxy S23 series came with several new camera features when it launched earlier this year, but older Samsung phones are set to receive said features too. This information comes straight from the Samsung Community forums where a moderator shared which other Samsung Galaxy models will be getting some of the new camera functionality introduced with the 2023 lineup.
Camera features coming to older Galaxy phones
Pro photo and video mode for the front-facing camera
The moderator's post reads that the Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Z Fold 4 will get a pro mode for both shooting video and taking photos. This means that users will have more precise control over the camera settings such as exposure, focus, aperture, ISO, etc., via the Expert RAW app.
Astro Hyperlapse
The Astro Hyperlapse features allow the user to take an, even more, sped-up time-lapse video of the night sky, with celestial bodies like stars visible and moving as the Earth spins. This feature also has the option to shoot star trails. The Galaxy S22 series and Z Fold 4 are the only models scheduled to get this for now.
More seamless transitioning between cameras
Samsung is working on delivering a smoother transition between the different cameras to the Galaxy S22 series, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip 4. The effect of this improvement is already visible on the S23 lineup and it is supposed to make swapping cameras while shooting video less jarring and noticeable
Improved photo remastering
The photo remaster feature uses AI to correct imperfections in your photo. Now it can also correct distortion, erase reflections, and enhance GIFs. The supported models include the Galaxy S22, S21, S20, and Note 20 series. All the Z Fold and Z Flip phones, except the first ones, are also supported.
A more powerful search in the Gallery app
The Gallery app will be more capable of using keywords to find what you are looking for. This update is coming to the same phones that support the photo remastering improvements.
Auto Framing
The Galaxy S22 series is getting the S23's Auto Framing feature, which can single out the people inside a shot and zoom in digitally to place them in the center of it. Tracking Shot, a function tied into Auto Framing where the user can select a specific person for the camera to focus on and frame, is also coming to the S22.
Image Clipper
Image Clipper allows you to cut out a specific person or object from a photo and send/download it as a separate image. This is already available on the S22 series but will be also coming to all Samsung foldables except the original ones, as well as each flagship phone from the Galaxy Note 20 and newer.
