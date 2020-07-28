5G RedMagic 5S with 144Hz refresh rate can be reserved in China today; global model coming September

The Nubia RedMagic 5S gaming phone is available for pre-order starting today in China. The device is equipped with a 6.65-inch AMOLED display which updates at a whopping 144 times per second (144Hz refresh rate) for incredibly smooth scrolling and enhanced gaming animation. The Touch Choreographer feature adjusts the refresh rate to keep gameplay looking smooth. And the handset also includes 320Hz shoulder triggers which Nubia calls a "must-have" feature for gamers as it turns the device into a dedicated gaming machine. The triggers are customizable so whatever game is being played, they can be helpful.







Powered by the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform, the RedMagic 5S supports 5G connectivity and the device can be configured with as much as 16GB of memory (using the latest LPDDR5 RAM) and 256GB of storage. With version 3.1 of Universal Flash Storage (UFS) aboard, games load faster than ever.

The Ice Dock accessory keeps the RedMagic 5S cool even when playing games all day







The RedMagic 5S features a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary camera and Sony sensors. The phone is offered in Sonic Silver and Pulse. The latter has a blue and red design. A 4500mAh battery keeps the lights on and an 18W charger comes with the phone. A faster 55W charging brick will be available as a separate purchase in certain markets. And as you would expect from a premium gaming phone, there is a high-quality audio system inside.









To prevent such a high-powered gaming phone from overheating, which can slow down the performance of the device, the RedMagic 5S is equipped with Trinity Cooling. This technology uses an L-shaped liquid cooling pipe with aerospace-grade nano thermal materials, intelligent temperature sensors, and increased ventilation to keep it running cool. A new accessory called the Ice Dock makes sure that nothing can cause the handset to overheat allowing you to play games all day long.





With the Game Space, users can customize a game and the phone. This allows players to "map out" the different controls that they have at their fingertips including the built-in triggers. There is also a chat overlay for WhatsApp that minimizes into a small window allowing you to play and chat at the same time. Other features include screen recording and the all important notifications blocking so that you won't be interrupted by unimportant news.







While pre-orders starting today, the RedMagic 5S will launch on August 1st. The Sonic Silver model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at 3,799 Chinese Yuan ($543 USD). The Pulse model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will cost you 4399 Chinese Yuan ($628 USD), and the Pulse unit sporting 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is tagged at 4999 Chinese Yuan ($714 USD). The aforementioned Ice Dock accessory is priced at 179 Chinese Yuan ($25 USD). Nubia also unveiled a new smartwatch, a pair of totally wireless earphones, gaming controllers and a Wi-Fi 6 router.







The Global version of the Nubia RedMagic 5S will be released on September 1st with details coming soon. And you can even try to win a RedMagic 5S . Join the RedMagic 5th Space event and complete tasks that help you earn entries. Once you collect 50 entries, you can win discount coupons and even a free phone.