Android ZTE

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 13, 2020, 4:05 AM
The latest gaming smartphone has impressive specs
Gaming smartphones remain niche products, as many people simply buy them because they offer the same premium features as flagships at half the price. Nubia's most recent gaming smartphone, the Red Magic 5G is no exception, it packs top-tier specs and costs as low as $540.

The phone's main selling point is the 6.65-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) display capable of 144Hz refresh rate, the highest on the market. But the good things don't end here, as the Red Magic 5G is equipped with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB internal memory.

Although it's marketed as a gaming smartphone, Red Magic 5 is a flagship first and foremost. As such, ZTE, the company behind the Nubia brand, added a top-notch 64-megapixel main camera featuring a Sony IMX686 sensor, alongside 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 2-megapixel macro cameras.

A powerful flagship like the Red Magic 5G would be absolutely crippled without a massive battery and has delivered. The smartphone is powered by a large enough 4,500 mAh battery, which should get you through at least two days of standard usage. Not sure how long you'll be able to play on one charge though.

As the name suggests, Nubia's new gaming smartphone has 5G support, but we'd also like to add that it ships with Android 10 right out of the box.

Nubia Red Magic 5G will be available in three color options – Black, Mars Red, and Cyber Neon, but a Transparent Edition will be launched too. For the moment, the flagship is available for pre-order in China, but a global release is expected to happen in April.

As far as the price goes, customers in China can pre-order the 8/128GB model for the equivalent of $540, while the most expensive 16/256GB version costs $710. Now, there are a couple of other variants that people can buy, depending on their needs and budget: 12/128GB ($585) and 12/256GB ($625). Also, two limited Transparent Edition can be had for $655 (12/256GB) and $740 (16/256GB), respectively.

