The latest gaming smartphone has impressive specs
The phone's main selling point is the 6.65-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) display capable of 144Hz refresh rate, the highest on the market. But the good things don't end here, as the Red Magic 5G is equipped with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB internal memory.
A powerful flagship like the Red Magic 5G would be absolutely crippled without a massive battery and has delivered. The smartphone is powered by a large enough 4,500 mAh battery, which should get you through at least two days of standard usage. Not sure how long you'll be able to play on one charge though.
Nubia Red Magic 5G will be available in three color options – Black, Mars Red, and Cyber Neon, but a Transparent Edition will be launched too. For the moment, the flagship is available for pre-order in China, but a global release is expected to happen in April.
As far as the price goes, customers in China can pre-order the 8/128GB model for the equivalent of $540, while the most expensive 16/256GB version costs $710. Now, there are a couple of other variants that people can buy, depending on their needs and budget: 12/128GB ($585) and 12/256GB ($625). Also, two limited Transparent Edition can be had for $655 (12/256GB) and $740 (16/256GB), respectively.