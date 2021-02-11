Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Nokia Official

Nokia's smartest feature phone is now available in the US

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 11, 2021, 5:41 PM
Nokia's smartest feature phone is now available in the US
We indeed live in a “smartphone world,” but that doesn't mean that feature phones are no longer a thing. On the contrary, Nokia feature phones sell very well all around the world, so it's no wonder that the Finnish company continues to produce these “relics of the past.”

The most recent feature phone introduced by HMD Global is the Nokia 6300, a 4G-enabled handset that has just made its debut in the United States. It costs just $70 and is available in three different colors: charcoal, cyan, and white.

Now, since this isn't a smartphone, it's probably not worth talking about specs, but just for the sake of reporting, here is what you can expect from the Nokia 6300 4G. First off, the feature phone has a small 2.4-inch QVGA display and a VGA main camera with LED flash.

Nokia 6300 4G features dual SIM support and runs KaiOS. It packs 512MB RAM, 4GB expandable storage (up to 32GB), and a decent 1,500 mAh removable battery. It's also important to mention that the features phone comes with FM Radio support and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

But the most important thing about the Nokia 6300 4G is that it lets users install popular social apps like Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp. Currently, Nokia 6300 4G is available for purchase in the US in just one place, and that's Nokia's website.

