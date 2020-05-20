Nokia 5.1 Plus starts getting Android 10, but not in the US
Without further ado, the first wave includes the following countries: Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Cambodia, Denmark, Finland, Georgia, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Laos, Luxembourg, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.
It's easy to notice that the United States is not among the countries included in the first wave, so chances are that Nokia 5.1 Plus owners will have to wait until next month.
Also, only 10% of these approved markets will receive the update in the next couple of days, but everyone should get it by May 24. Sadly, there's no ETA for the second wave, but we'll update the news once Android 10 for Nokia 5.1 Plus is available in the US.