Nokia 5.1 Plus starts getting Android 10, but not in the US

Week by week, the list of Nokia smartphones that are scheduled to receive Android 10 updates is shrinking. The next device that is getting a major OS upgrade is Nokia 5.1 Plus , a budget-friendly smartphone that was launched in the United States more than a year ago HMD Global confirmed yesterday that Nokia 5.1 Plus is now eligible for an Android 10 update, but the bad news is not everyone will get it this week. The Finnish company revealed the first wave of countries where Nokia 5 .1 Plus owners will be able to upgrade to Android 10.Without further ado, the first wave includes the following countries: Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Cambodia, Denmark, Finland, Georgia, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Laos, Luxembourg, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Thailand, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.It's easy to notice that the United States is not among the countries included in the first wave, so chances are that Nokia 5.1 Plus owners will have to wait until next month.Also, only 10% of these approved markets will receive the update in the next couple of days, but everyone should get it by May 24. Sadly, there's no ETA for the second wave, but we'll update the news once Android 10 for Nokia 5.1 Plus is available in the US.