The inexpensive Nokia 2 V Tella is now available at Verizon
Nokia 2 V Tella, just like many other affordable smartphones, features 2GB RAM and 16GB expandable storage. The phone runs Android 10 and includes important customization features like Dark theme, Focus Mode, improved privacy, Family Link, and more.
Hardware-wise, Nokia 2 V Tella is equipped with a 2GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6761 processor. It also sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display, a dual rear camera (8MP+2MP), a secondary 5-megapixel selfie snapper, and a 3,000 mAh battery.
Even though this is a very cheap smartphone, there's a high chance that HMD Global will provide an Android 11 update next year. Still, take it with a grain of salt, as that also depends on Verizon.