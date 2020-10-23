Get Samsung Galaxy A71 from Amazon

 View

Get Samsung Galaxy A71 from Amazon

 View
Verizon Nokia Android Official

The inexpensive Nokia 2 V Tella is now available at Verizon

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Oct 23, 2020, 2:54 AM
The inexpensive Nokia 2 V Tella is now available at Verizon
HMD Global, the Finnish firm that manufactures the Nokia smartphones, recently announced it has brought another of its inexpensive smartphones to the United States. Verizon recently added to its prepaid offer another cheap smartphone, the Nokia 2 V Tella.

For the time being, Nokia 2 V Tella can be purchased from Walmart for $90, but the smartphone will also be available in select Verizon stores and online later this month. It only comes in Blue color and its price will become $170 when it arrives at Verizon, so you might want to hurry if you're looking to buy one.

Nokia 2 V Tella, just like many other affordable smartphones, features 2GB RAM and 16GB expandable storage. The phone runs Android 10 and includes important customization features like Dark theme, Focus Mode, improved privacy, Family Link, and more.

Hardware-wise, Nokia 2 V Tella is equipped with a 2GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6761 processor. It also sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display, a dual rear camera (8MP+2MP), a secondary 5-megapixel selfie snapper, and a 3,000 mAh battery.

Even though this is a very cheap smartphone, there's a high chance that HMD Global will provide an Android 11 update next year. Still, take it with a grain of salt, as that also depends on Verizon.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Key specs for US-bound OnePlus Nord N10 5G & N100 leak
Popular stories
Huawei Mate 40 Pro Hands-on
Popular stories
Here's exactly what you need to access Verizon's nationwide 5G network today (or at least tomorrow)
Popular stories
Check out some of the best Walmart Black Friday deals coming up on iPhones, Samsung devices, and much more

Popular stories

Popular stories
Pre-order demand for iPhone 12 Pro forces changes in delivery schedule; one color is the hottest
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max colors: all the available colors and which color should you get?
Popular stories
First iPhone 12 teardown confirms smaller battery, flaunts the ingenious MagSafe coil
Popular stories
Verizon's new transaction widens its lead over T-Mobile
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G leaks in full with new camera bump, flat display
Popular stories
T-Mobile may have won the US 5G war before Apple's iPhone 12 is even released

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless