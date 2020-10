The inexpensive Nokia 2 V Tella is now available at Verizon

HMD Global, the Finnish firm that manufactures the Nokia smartphones, recently announced it has brought another of its inexpensive smartphones to the United States. Verizon recently added to its prepaid offer another cheap smartphone, the Nokia 2 V Tella.For the time being, Nokia 2 V Tella can be purchased from Walmart for $90, but the smartphone will also be available in select Verizon stores and online later this month. It only comes in Blue color and its price will become $170 when it arrives at Verizon, so you might want to hurry if you're looking to buy one.Nokia 2 V Tella, just like many other affordable smartphones, features 2GB RAM and 16GB expandable storage. The phone runs Android 10 and includes important customization features like Dark theme, Focus Mode, improved privacy, Family Link, and more.Hardware-wise, Nokia 2 V Tella is equipped with a 2GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6761 processor. It also sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display, a dual rear camera (8MP+2MP), a secondary 5-megapixel selfie snapper, and a 3,000 mAh battery.Even though this is a very cheap smartphone, there's a high chance that HMD Global will provide an Android 11 update next year. Still, take it with a grain of salt, as that also depends on Verizon.