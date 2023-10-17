Cheaper Apple Pencil 3 lands with USB-C charging yet no pressure sensitivity
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
In sync with its transition to the USB-C charging and data standard, Apple just announced a shiny new Pencil 3 with the world's most popular connector that is on top of that cheaper than all of its predecessors. With a catch.
Apple Pencil 3 price and release date
- $79/€95/£79
- November
The brand new Apple Pencil costs "only" $79, a far cry from both the $99 tag of the OG Pencil, and of the second generation one that costs $129. For those who purchased the original Apple Pencil 1, an USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter can be bought separately for $9.
Thankfully, the new Apple stylus does support some of the features of the Pencil 2, but those willing to splurge now that the Apple Pencil 3 price is lower will have to wait until its release in early November.
Apple Pencil 3 specs and features
- USB-C charging
- Low latency
- Tilt sensitivity
Despite its USB-C port, the Apple Pencil 3 offers nearly the same weight and dimensions ad the Apple Pencil 2, stretching at 7.5 x 155mm with mere 20.5 grams of weight. As mentioned, there is an USB-C adapter for the first Apple Pencil, too.
Apple Pencil 2 vs Apple Pencil 3 features
- No pressure sensitivity
- No wireless charging and pairing
- No double-tap to change tools
- No engraving
At this low Apple Pencil 3 price, it does skimp on some features of its prior siblings in the line, though, such as pressure sensitivity. The Pencil 3 supports the hovering hovering that the iPad Pro models with M2 chip introduced, as well as magnetic attachment to Apple's tablets.
Apple Pencil 3 USB-C iPad model compatibility
- iPad Pro (2018-2022)
- iPad Air (2020-2022)
- iPad mini (2021)
Things that are NOT allowed: