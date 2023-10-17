Cheaper Apple Pencil 3 lands with USB-C charging yet no pressure sensitivity

Apple Pencil 3 price and release date





$79/€95/£79

November



The brand new Apple Pencil costs "only" $79, a far cry from both the $99 tag of the OG Pencil , and of the second generation one that costs $129. For those who purchased the original Apple Pencil 1, an USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter can be bought separately for $9.





Thankfully, the new Apple stylus does support some of the features of the Pencil 2, but those willing to splurge now that the Apple Pencil 3 price is lower will have to wait until its release in early November.





Apple Pencil 3 specs and features





USB-C charging

Low latency

Tilt sensitivity



Despite its USB-C port, the Apple Pencil 3 offers nearly the same weight and dimensions ad the Apple Pencil 2, stretching at 7.5 x 155mm with mere 20.5 grams of weight. As mentioned, there is an USB-C adapter for the first Apple Pencil, too.





Apple Pencil 2 vs Apple Pencil 3 features





No pressure sensitivity

No wireless charging and pairing

No double-tap to change tools

No engraving





At this low Apple Pencil 3 price, it does skimp on some features of its prior siblings in the line, though, such as pressure sensitivity. The Pencil 3 supports the hovering hovering that the iPad Pro models with M2 chip introduced, as well as magnetic attachment to Apple's tablets.







