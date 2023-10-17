Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!

Cheaper Apple Pencil 3 lands with USB-C charging yet no pressure sensitivity

Accessories Apple
In sync with its transition to the USB-C charging and data standard, Apple just announced a shiny new Pencil 3 with the world's most popular connector that is on top of that cheaper than all of its predecessors. With a catch.

Apple Pencil 3 price and release date


  • $79/€95/£79
  • November

The brand new Apple Pencil costs "only" $79, a far cry from both the $99 tag of the OG Pencil, and of the second generation one that costs $129. For those who purchased the original Apple Pencil 1, an USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter can be bought separately for $9.

Thankfully, the new Apple stylus does support some of the features of the Pencil 2, but those willing to splurge now that the Apple Pencil 3 price is lower will have to wait until its release in early November.

Apple Pencil (Second Generation)

Compatible with iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Air (5th and 4th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th generations), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th generations)
$40 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon


Apple Pencil 3 specs and features


  • USB-C charging
  • Low latency
  • Tilt sensitivity

Despite its USB-C port, the Apple Pencil 3 offers nearly the same weight and dimensions ad the Apple Pencil 2, stretching at 7.5 x 155mm with mere 20.5 grams of weight. As mentioned, there is an USB-C adapter for the first Apple Pencil, too.

Apple Pencil 2 vs Apple Pencil 3 features


  • No pressure sensitivity
  • No wireless charging and pairing
  • No double-tap to change tools
  • No engraving

At this low Apple Pencil 3 price, it does skimp on some features of its prior siblings in the line, though, such as pressure sensitivity. The Pencil 3 supports the hovering hovering that the iPad Pro models with M2 chip introduced, as well as magnetic attachment to Apple's tablets.


Apple Pencil 3 USB-C iPad model compatibility


  • iPad Pro (2018-2022)
  • iPad Air (2020-2022)
  • iPad mini (2021)
Loading Comments...

