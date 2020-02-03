Samsung

New Galaxy S20 feature will help you easily handle all the cameras

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Feb 03, 2020, 2:46 AM
With Samsung’s Unpacked event looming over us there’s little left for us to find out about the new phones that are getting announced at it. The hardware features have been revealed steadily over the last few months and now, at the last moment, software ones are being leaked as well.

The latest titbit about the Samsung Galaxy S20 is coming from XDADeelopers’ Max Weinbach. According to his tweet, Samsung is going to make it really easy for you to take multiple shots all at once. 



The new feature is called Quick Take and will allow you to take pictures from the different cameras with a single press of the shutter button. The phrasing of the tweet leads us to believe that you’ll be able to select which cameras you want to use with Quick Take. For example, the regular camera and the ultra-wide-angle one, or ultra-wide and telephoto.

People that are already using phones with multiple cameras are familiar with the constant switching between lenses when you’re not sure which will make the best photo in a particular situation. Hopefully, with Quick Take this will be a thing of the past.

The feature is not exactly ground-breaking. We’ve seen it on LG phones before, but now that it’s coming to the most popular Android flagships, it’s a big deal. What’s even better is that Samsung should easily be able to release the feature for its Galaxy S10 phones as well. Perhaps that will happen when a future version of One UI reaches the previous generation.

With all the camera improvements that are coming to the Galaxy S20 series, we can’t wait to start taking pictures with them. Less than 10 days left until the official reveal and we’re hyped!

