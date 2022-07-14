Netflix partners with Microsoft for upcoming ad-supported plan

It’s very early days and we have much to work through. But our long-term goal is clear. More choice for consumers and a premium, better-than-linear TV brand experience for advertisers. We’re excited to work with Microsoft as we bring this new service to life

After it teased the upcoming launch of an ad-supported subscription plan , Netflix has now revealed that it picked Microsoft to help make that happen. Under the agreement, all ads served on Netflix will be exclusively available through the Microsoft platform.,” said Netflix COO Greg Peters.Netflix has been making headlines lately with announcement involving layoffs, after the streaming giant reported losses in the previous quarter. Early this year, Netflix reported a loss of 200,000 subscribers, but that feels extremely negligible compared to the service’s subscriber base of over 221 million.The recent subscriber base decline doesn’t really justify so many layoffs, but perhaps Netflix is afraid that will become a trend. That said, the launch of a new ad-supported plan will certainly increase its customer base.However, it remains to be seen if the company will manage to turn those casual consumers into paying customers following the launch of the ad-supported plan later this year.