Motorola depicts a foldable Razr with modular attachments





Motorola, however, won't be sitting still while Samsung is working to emulate its iconic foldable phone design, and is pressing hard on imagining the future of bendable handsets. That future is modular, it seems, as the folks from LetsGoDigital unearthed a filing in the European Patent Office that depicts various attachments to a clamshell similar to the new Razr 2019.





For the design in question, the screen unfolds over a protruding hinge part on the back which can be used to hold the phone more comfortable with one hand while unfurled, prop it on a surface, or simply attach various modules like a projector or a more potent speaker to it

Motorola is no stranger to various Mods for its phones, and its Z3 with the 5G Moto Mod was the first device to makes a connection on a commercial 5G network as Verizon boasted at the time.





For all its worth, there will be at least four more foldables next year - from Samsung, Motorola and even LG - that have been rumored so far, and something tells us that Huawei and Xiaomi won't be sitting still, too, so expect foldable innovation galore in the next few years. We hope wider adoption will mean much lower prices for bendables, too.



