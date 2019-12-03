Motorola depicts a foldable Razr with modular attachments
For the design in question, the screen unfolds over a protruding hinge part on the back which can be used to hold the phone more comfortable with one hand while unfurled, prop it on a surface, or simply attach various modules like a projector or a more potent speaker to it
Motorola is no stranger to various Mods for its phones, and its Z3 with the 5G Moto Mod was the first device to makes a connection on a commercial 5G network as Verizon boasted at the time.
For all its worth, there will be at least four more foldables next year - from Samsung, Motorola and even LG - that have been rumored so far, and something tells us that Huawei and Xiaomi won't be sitting still, too, so expect foldable innovation galore in the next few years. We hope wider adoption will mean much lower prices for bendables, too.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):