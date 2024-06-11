Motorola Droid Turbo: all the new features
Up Next:
The Motorola Droid Turbo for Verizon Wireless has just gone official, and it's a remarkable device: it has the sharpest display of any smartphone from a first-tier manufacturer with pixel density of the amazing 565ppi, plus it is jam-packed with cutting-edge silicon.
Under the hood, the Droid Turbo has the Snapdragon 805 system chip roaring as its main engine, while in terms of photographic capabilities, we're looking at a massive, 20-megapixel camera. Add to this that the body of the phone itself is extremely sturdy, featuring a Kevlar-made back, the Droid Turbo does indeed shape up to be quite the powerful device.
What are all the new features that you can expect in the Droid Turbo, though? We look at the 10 most impressive new features of the Droid Turbo right below.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: