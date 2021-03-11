Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Accessories Apple

Moment puts their iPhone 12 MagSafe accessories on sale

Ventsislav Dyankov
by Ventsislav Dyankov
Mar 11, 2021, 6:59 AM
Moment puts their iPhone 12 MagSafe accessories on sale
Soon after Apple released its iPhone 12, Moment announced their MagSafe camera accessories line for it. Now these products are ready to be pre-ordered, and the company is promising to ship them by March 31.

Moment is known for the production of lenses, apps, cases, and camera-centric accessories for cell phones. They designed this new line of products because they believed that the MagSafe gadgets are going to work better with the iPhone 12 compared to any other phone from the past. All these accessories are attached magnetically using Moment’s proprietary (M)Force magnet array system which is said to be stronger than traditional MagSafe, whether you have a Moment case on your iPhone or not.



The Moment MagSafe tripod mount for iPhone 12 costs $39.99 and can be used with ¼-inch-20 tripods in both landscape and portrait modes. This is the standard model but you can opt for the one that includes a cold shoe. It will set you off $49.99. Using the cold shoe you can effortlessly add additional lights or other accessories to it. The cold shoe alone is $29.99.

The Moment Multi Threaded Mount is $29.99. It is a plate with many holes on it and its purpose is to be able to connect the phone to magic arms, rig mounts, and ball heads. These are all used in film production. The plate comes with padded contacts and thus prevents your phone from scratching.



Another piece of equipment Moment offers is the Wall Mount which comes at $19.99. The Wall Mount can be paired with the Car Vent mount which is an additional $29.99. Moments has also created a complex “Thin and Protective” type of cases which allow you to wirelessly and MagSafe charge your cell phone. These cost $49.99 and come in various different designs and colors.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Asus ROG Phone 5 review
Popular stories
Massive Huawei P50 Pro 5G renders leak reveals crazy camera bump, more
Popular stories
Leaked OnePlus 9/Pro 5G renders show off new design and fancy colors
Popular stories
Alleged AirPods 3 renders and live images show off AirPods Pro-like design

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung's pricing bet on the Galaxy S21 is paying off
Popular stories
Verizon's new 4G bands beat its 5G network speeds, and iPhones may be to blame
Popular stories
T-Mobile's new Enterprise Unlimited 5G plan priced from $37 as part of a complete solution for the post-office era
Popular stories
T-Mobile says that in this situation, you should disable 5G and use 2G instead
Popular stories
The Moto G10 Power is officially coming soon with a huge battery on deck
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra low-light camera comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless