Moment puts their iPhone 12 MagSafe accessories on sale
Moment is known for the production of lenses, apps, cases, and camera-centric accessories for cell phones. They designed this new line of products because they believed that the MagSafe gadgets are going to work better with the iPhone 12 compared to any other phone from the past. All these accessories are attached magnetically using Moment’s proprietary (M)Force magnet array system which is said to be stronger than traditional MagSafe, whether you have a Moment case on your iPhone or not.
The Moment MagSafe tripod mount for iPhone 12 costs $39.99 and can be used with ¼-inch-20 tripods in both landscape and portrait modes. This is the standard model but you can opt for the one that includes a cold shoe. It will set you off $49.99. Using the cold shoe you can effortlessly add additional lights or other accessories to it. The cold shoe alone is $29.99.
The Moment Multi Threaded Mount is $29.99. It is a plate with many holes on it and its purpose is to be able to connect the phone to magic arms, rig mounts, and ball heads. These are all used in film production. The plate comes with padded contacts and thus prevents your phone from scratching.
Another piece of equipment Moment offers is the Wall Mount which comes at $19.99. The Wall Mount can be paired with the Car Vent mount which is an additional $29.99. Moments has also created a complex “Thin and Protective” type of cases which allow you to wirelessly and MagSafe charge your cell phone. These cost $49.99 and come in various different designs and colors.