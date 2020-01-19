Android Microsoft Games

Microsoft Xbox Console Streaming service for Android now available worldwide

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Jan 19, 2020, 6:17 PM
Microsoft announced over the weekend that its Xbox Console Streaming service has been expanded to more territories. Initially introduced in the UK and US back in October, Xbox Console Streaming is now available in “all Xbox One-supported countries and regions” as a preview service.

Xbox Console Streaming lets you play owned and installed Xbox One games on an Android smartphone or tablet. What makes the service incredibly good is the fact that all Xbox Game Pass titles can be played on an Android device.

Xbox Game Pass gives access to a large library of great games for just $4 per month. However, Microsoft is often running promos where it offers 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for just $1. If you're already an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, the promotion will allow you to upgrade to Ultimate, which gives you access to Xbox One games, not just PC titles.

To start playing Xbox One games on your Android device, you'll have to join the Xbox Insider program and help Microsoft test the Xbox Console Streaming Preview. After enrolling in the program, you'll need the following:

  • A phone or tablet running Android 6.0 or higher, with Bluetooth 4.0 (mobile data charges may apply);
  • A Bluetooth-enabled Xbox One Wireless Controller;
  • A Microsoft Account with Xbox profile, and high-speed Internet (ISP fees may apply);
  • While not required, we recommend a controller mount for those gamers testing on a phone.

Also, you must download the Xbox Game Streaming Preview app from the Google Play Store and make sure that your home network meets the minimum requirements: at least 4.75 Mbps required, 9 Mbps preferred and network latency 125 ms or less required, 60 ms or less preferred.

