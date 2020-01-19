Microsoft Xbox Console Streaming service for Android now available worldwide
Xbox Game Pass gives access to a large library of great games for just $4 per month. However, Microsoft is often running promos where it offers 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for just $1. If you're already an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, the promotion will allow you to upgrade to Ultimate, which gives you access to Xbox One games, not just PC titles.
- A phone or tablet running Android 6.0 or higher, with Bluetooth 4.0 (mobile data charges may apply);
- A Bluetooth-enabled Xbox One Wireless Controller;
- A Microsoft Account with Xbox profile, and high-speed Internet (ISP fees may apply);
- While not required, we recommend a controller mount for those gamers testing on a phone.
Also, you must download the Xbox Game Streaming Preview app from the Google Play Store and make sure that your home network meets the minimum requirements: at least 4.75 Mbps required, 9 Mbps preferred and network latency 125 ms or less required, 60 ms or less preferred.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):