Microsoft Surface Pro 9 gets its biggest discount to date at Amazon UK
Microsoft’s 2-in-1 tablet PC, the Surface Pro 9 is a more than decent product if you’re in the market for a hybrid device. On top of that, the slate has a bunch of useful accessories that can be purchased separately such as keyboards, covers and pens. Not to mention that the device comes in many different variations based on color, amount of memory and type of CPU.
Fortunately, with Amazon Prime Day event in full swing there’s bound to be incredibly good Surface Pro 9 deals. If your wallet allows it, we have just the deal for you, as Amazon UK has dropped the price of the Surface Pro 9 considerably.
For example, the Surface Pro 9 equipped with Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is £350 off, while the same model but with 16GB RAM is £450 off. Thanks to the 32 percent discount, both these Surface Pro 9 models cost less than £1.000, especially the former which is a lot cheaper.
Although Microsoft’s hybrid device is available in four different colors – Black, Blue, Green, and Silver, not all are being discounted right now, so make sure to check the price before adding the device to the cart.
Now, this isn’t a cheap device, but since it can be used both as tablet and laptop, it’s definitely worth the money. The cheapest Microsoft Surface Pro 9 still costs over £1.000 in the UK, so be prepared if you’re looking to buy one when they’re not on sale.
That said, customers can save up to 34 percent when they buy the Surface Pro 9. Granted, you must choose a specific variant with the following configuration: an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Although this won’t bring the price below the £1.000 mark, there are cheaper versions that are getting almost similar discounts.
