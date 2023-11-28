Meta's "privacy fee" draws scrutiny from digital rights advocates in the EU

EU law requires that consent is the genuine free will of the user. Contrary to this law, Meta charges a "privacy fee" of up to 250 euros per year if anyone dares to exercise their fundamental right to data protection

privacy fee

If Meta gets away with this, competitors will soon follow in its footsteps

given that the average phone has 35 apps installed, keeping your phone private could soon cost around € 8,815 ($9,657) a year