Meta's "privacy fee" draws scrutiny from digital rights advocates in the EU
Meta recently introduced a paid subscription service without ads for users in the European Union, aligning with EU regulations that grant users the choice of permitting data collection for targeted advertising. Priced at €9.99 ($10.90) per month for web users and €12.99 ($14.20) for iOS and Android users, the subscription was intended to provide an alternative to ad-supported services while ensuring compliance with privacy standards.
NOYB criticized the fee's acceptability, citing industry figures that suggest only 3 percent of people desire tracking, while more than 99 percent do not opt for the "privacy fee." The group warned of potential repercussions, stating, "If Meta gets away with this, competitors will soon follow in its footsteps," and adding that “given that the average phone has 35 apps installed, keeping your phone private could soon cost around € 8,815 ($9,657) a year.”
Meta defended its subscription model, emphasizing that it aligns with European regulatory requirements while providing users a choice. A spokesperson noted that the pricing structure is consistent with similar subscription offerings in Europe, emphasizing the balance between regulatory compliance and user preference.
However, this new subscription service is facing a challenge. Reuters reports that the digital rights group NOYB (None Of Your Business) lodged a complaint with an Austrian regulator, asserting that the subscription essentially charges users a fee for privacy protection. NOYB, founded by privacy activist Max Schrems, believes that Meta's approach contradicts the essence of user consent, as mandated by EU law.
Felix Mikolasch, a data protection lawyer at NOYB, expressed the group's disagreement with Meta's stance on consent, stating, "EU law requires that consent is the genuine free will of the user. Contrary to this law, Meta charges a "privacy fee" of up to 250 euros per year if anyone dares to exercise their fundamental right to data protection." The complaint, filed with the Austrian Data Protection Authority, challenges not only the concept of the fee but also its substantial amount.
NOYB, known for filing numerous privacy violation complaints against major tech companies, including Google and Meta, urged the Austrian privacy authority to expedite action against Meta and impose fines. The complaint is expected to be forwarded to the Irish data protection watchdog, as Meta's European headquarters are based in Ireland.
