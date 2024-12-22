Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
Matrix shutdown
European authorities have shut down a messaging service known as Matrix. It was used by various international criminal networks.

Matrix, which was alternatively also called Mactrix, Totalsec, X-quantum, and Q-safe, was a crypto communication platform that facilitated criminal activities. It was taken down on December 3, primarily by Dutch and French law enforcement.

The service offered an ecosystem of apps that let users keep their identity hidden on the internet, make video calls, and keep track of transactions.

An investigation was launched into Matrix after the police found a device with this service in the shooter's car when crime journalist Peter R. de Vries was attacked in 2021.

Authorities monitored the service's criminal messaging traffic for several months. They were able to read messages in real-time before dismantling the communication service and intercepted and read more than 2.3 million messages in total.

The service was advanced and highly secured, with an infrastructure consisting of over 40 servers spread across the globe. This gave its users the illusion that their communications were safe and they wouldn't be caught.

Matrix was offered in the form of an app to smartphone users and was predominantly used by Google Pixel users. A six-month subscription cost between 1,300 (~$1,356) to 1,600 euros (~$1,669). It was an invite-only app, meaning you could only use it if you already knew a user.

Matrix had a varied user base, with government authorities saying that they saw people communicate in 33 languages on it. Most users were located in Southern Europe. Detectives have successfully identified the users, but it's not known what sort of legal trouble awaits. The users were involved in crimes such as international drug trafficking, arms trafficking, money laundering, and criminal partnerships.

It was controlled from Spain and its owner is believed to be a Lithuanian national. Two arrests have been made so far in connection to the app.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?

Latest News

WhatsApp to end support for older Android phones and iPhones in 2025
WhatsApp to end support for older Android phones and iPhones in 2025
Apple's new secret project is reportedly a smart doorbell with Face ID to rival Amazon and Google
Apple's new secret project is reportedly a smart doorbell with Face ID to rival Amazon and Google
Why honest T-Mobile and Metro reps hate their jobs
Why honest T-Mobile and Metro reps hate their jobs
The high-class Motorola Edge+ (2023) is heavily discounted at Amazon once more
The high-class Motorola Edge+ (2023) is heavily discounted at Amazon once more
T-Mobile sucks out color and life from what it now calls the Legacy app
T-Mobile sucks out color and life from what it now calls the Legacy app
Apple reportedly has iOS 18.2.1 on the way, possibly coming to patch serious vulnerabilities
Apple reportedly has iOS 18.2.1 on the way, possibly coming to patch serious vulnerabilities
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless