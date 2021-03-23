Master & Dynamic release their new MW08 earbuds for $299

Battery life and support





Master & Dynamic are also introducing their new M&D Connect app with the earbuds. This allows users to customize their audio experience and download firmware updates for their MW08 earbuds via the M&D Connect app. The app is available on iOS and Android. Note that the app is not necessary to connect with your phone, but is necessary for using all of the features the MW08 provides.



Availability and Package contents

The Master & Dynamic MW08 premium earbuds will be available for purchase on March 30 for $299 at the



The package includes:

Earbuds

Charging case

Charging cable (USB-C)

Charging cable adapter (USB-A)

Canvas Pouch

Ear tips in 5 sizes Master & Dynamic are also introducing their new M&D Connect app with the earbuds. This allows users to customize their audio experience and download firmware updates for their MW08 earbuds via the M&D Connect app. The app is available on iOS and Android. Note that the app is not necessary to connect with your phone, but is necessary for using all of the features the MW08 provides.The Master & Dynamic MW08 premium earbuds will be available for purchase on March 30 for $299 at the company’s website The package includes:

Master & Dynamic’s new earbuds have 11mm beryllium sound drivers and a new 6-microphone system. The 6 microphones offer noise and wind reduction for clearer phone calls even in a loud environment, making the earbuds well suited for use on busy city streets. There are also ambient listening modes that allow the user to safely hear their surroundings while listening to music.The new earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.2 with AAC, aptX, and SBC connectivity for a seamless audio experience.The charging case of the MW08 is made out of stainless steel and features three LED lights showing its battery level.Master & Dynamic’s MW08 earbuds will be offered in four colors: Black Ceramic/Matte Black Stainless Steel, White Ceramic/Stainless Steel, Brown Ceramic/Stainless Steel, and Blue Ceramic/Graphite Grey Stainless Steel.The charging case will be offered in Matte Black Steel for the Black Ceramic colored earbuds and in Silver Stainless Steel for the other color options.The Master & Dynamic MW08 earbuds deliver up to 12 hours of playtime on their own, and the case holds enough charge for up to 30 extra hours, translating in up to 42 hours of total playtime without recharging the case. The case also charges up to 50% in 15 minutes. The charging of the case from 0 to 100% takes 60 minutes.