Master & Dynamic release their new MW08 earbuds for $299
“Our MW08 True Wireless Earphones continue our obsession with design, materials and technical sophistication. We were able to integrate significant improvements in this product, including 11mm custom drivers and six microphones, while reducing the overall size of both the earphones and case. The combination of ceramic, stainless steel and anodized aluminum provide a sleek yet tactile form factor, packing a punch both visually and acoustically,” says Founder and CEO Jonathan Levine.
Design and audio
The Master & Dynamic MW08 are true wireless earphones with a ceramic and stainless steel design. The inside part of the earbuds is made out of plastic. The new earbuds feature hybrid active noise cancellation and an external aluminum antenna. Each earbud weighs in at 9 grams or 0.317 ounces.
The MW08 earbuds also feature the company’s signature “D”-shaped design that was also seen in the earbuds’ predecessor, the MW07. The MW08 earbuds are designed to be smaller and lighter than their predecessor. The ceramic design of the MW08 earbuds is durable and scratch and crack resistant. There is also an external aluminum antenna for better connectivity.
Master & Dynamic’s new earbuds have 11mm beryllium sound drivers and a new 6-microphone system. The 6 microphones offer noise and wind reduction for clearer phone calls even in a loud environment, making the earbuds well suited for use on busy city streets. There are also ambient listening modes that allow the user to safely hear their surroundings while listening to music.
The charging case of the MW08 is made out of stainless steel and features three LED lights showing its battery level.
Master & Dynamic’s MW08 earbuds will be offered in four colors: Black Ceramic/Matte Black Stainless Steel, White Ceramic/Stainless Steel, Brown Ceramic/Stainless Steel, and Blue Ceramic/Graphite Grey Stainless Steel.
The charging case will be offered in Matte Black Steel for the Black Ceramic colored earbuds and in Silver Stainless Steel for the other color options.
Battery life and support
The Master & Dynamic MW08 earbuds deliver up to 12 hours of playtime on their own, and the case holds enough charge for up to 30 extra hours, translating in up to 42 hours of total playtime without recharging the case. The case also charges up to 50% in 15 minutes. The charging of the case from 0 to 100% takes 60 minutes.
Master & Dynamic are also introducing their new M&D Connect app with the earbuds. This allows users to customize their audio experience and download firmware updates for their MW08 earbuds via the M&D Connect app. The app is available on iOS and Android. Note that the app is not necessary to connect with your phone, but is necessary for using all of the features the MW08 provides.
Availability and Package contents
The Master & Dynamic MW08 premium earbuds will be available for purchase on March 30 for $299 at the company’s website.
The package includes:
- Earbuds
- Charging case
- Charging cable (USB-C)
- Charging cable adapter (USB-A)
- Canvas Pouch
- Ear tips in 5 sizes