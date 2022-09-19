MagSafe accessories for your iPhone 14: ESR has all your needs covered!

Advertorial by ESR: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena! disclaimer





Apple’s iPhones have had the new MagSafe connection module since the release of the iPhone 12 series. A precise ring of strong magnets allows you to connect external accessories with a snap, and transfer data or power between the devices.Stands, external batteries, intricate cases, and wireless chargers — the MagSafe ecosystem is getting richer by the day.If you are shopping for a new set of MagSafe accessories for your new iPhone 14, now’s a great time to check out ESR — the company offers a lot of different high-quality solutions for your every need!This charging stand has spots to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro. Sure, you’ve seen these before, but two features set the HaloLock apart from the pack. One, you can adjust the iPhone stand’s angle, and you can even attach it in the horizontal position.Second, the HaloLock features an advanced cooling system, which allows it to push more power to the iPhone and top it up in 3 hours, despite the fact it’s a wireless connector.The introduction of MagSafe made wireless power banks a bit easier to deal with — you can just attach it to the back of the phone and put it in a pocket or a bag. The two devices remain stuck together and you keep charging up while on the go, without worrying about cables and entanglements in your pockets.This HaloLock power bank by ESR offers a magnetic lock with a force of 1,000-g to ensure it sticks. It also features a kickstand, so you can continue to view and enjoy your favorite media while charging. It has a USB-C port for charging the bank or for giving off charge via cable. And it has pass-through, so you can charge both the power bank and your iPhone at the same time. Comes in 5,000 mAh and 10,000 mAh variants.Utilizing ESR’s powerful magnet array, this car stand (and charger) can hold up to 1,400 grams of weight, which is double what Apple’s official MagSafe holder does. Plus, the included CryoBoost is sure to come in handy. If you are using your iPhone to navigate and are charging it at the same time, heat can build up, so the included cooling system is very useful in this case.The stand has highly adjustable angles, so you can always have your iPhone’s screen in the best spot.ESR offers two new entries for the iPhone 14 series — the Classic Kickstand case and Krystec Clear case.Both of them feature the HaloLock magnets, so they both have a 1,500-g magnetic holding force. This ensures that you can use your other MagSafe accessories with peace of mind, without removing the cases.The Classic Kickstand case offers reinforced corners for mil-grade protection and a very useful kickstand, all while letting wireless charging pass through. The Krystec case is made to stay pristine for as long as possible, with anti-yellowing technology. It also provides bump protection with shock-absorbing corners, but doesn’t allow for wireless charging to pass through.ESR’s Rebound Hybrid Case 360 for the magnetic iPads (iPar Air, iPad Pro) comes in two parts — a shell for the iPad and a flap that can be magnetically attached. The flap can be folded into a triangle stand for when you need it and the iPad can be placed on it in either portrait or landscape. This is a convenient form factor for when you want to just move around with the iPad in hand and no flap to worry about.The Ascend Hybrid case works in much the same way, but it’s slimmer and offers less viewing angles. You lose some bulk, but also some protection and extra conveniences. Still, it should do great for most applications.The Ascend Keyboard Case Lite marries the ideas of having a case around the iPad and a magnetic cover with a keyboard to attach it to. This allows you to take the iPad off the keyboard freely and still have a case on it. It also lets you orient it in landscape or portrait — however you prefer.Lastly, there’s a new iPad screen protector from ESR — it has a matte paper feel finish for precise work with the Apple Pencil. But, more importantly, it attaches to the tablet magnetically, meaning you are free to apply and remove it as you please. This is an ingenious solution to the problem of paper-like screen protectors — they feel great, but they kind of degrade image quality. With the magnetic screen protector from ESR, you get the best of both worlds!