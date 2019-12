Leaked Galaxy S11 and S11+ protectors raise questions about phone calls

Alternatively, instead of complicating things by providing an extra vibration motor behind the display to use it as a diaphragm, Samsung could be approaching the problem like it did on the Note 10 series.





There, the earpiece speaker is internal, and takes the sound out by pumping it into a thin metal chamber that amplifies and takes it out via a row of minuscule openings at the very top of the frame's edge. We even know how they look like, courtesy of iFixit tearing down the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G , and you can take a gander about the miniature grill in the header image above.









As you can see, the bezels may have been shrunk even more in comparison with the already shaved-off ones on the Note 10 family. This fact will invariably bring with it some record screen-to-body ratio that even phones with pop-up cameras or dual-display devices haven't be able to muster just yet, and be a tribute to Samsung's engineering prowess.





As for the potential for Sound on Display technology, here's how it works, straight from a Samsung rep way back at the Society of Information Displays expo last year.





Judging from two alleged Galaxy S11 and S11+ screen protectors, Samsung may indeed use its Sound on Display technology for calling on them, as they evidently suffer from the case of the incredible shrinking top bezel, leaving little place for an earpiece slit.