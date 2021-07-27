Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Apple Music

Kanye West's 'Donda' event reportedly broke Apple Music livestreaming record

Peter Kostadinov
By
0
Kanye's Donda live-streaming event breaks Apple Music record
The live-streaming event for Kanye West's 10th studio album, Donda, has reportedly shattered Apple Music's livestream viewing records on July 22. A mostly laconic Kanye performed the unfinished tracklist from Donda in front of 42,000 eager fans at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta and millions on Apple Music.

TMZ claims more than 3.3 million people have listened to the Donda livestream event on Apple Music, smashing the previous record of 1.8 million viewers, which was set by Gucci Mane and Jeezy's VERZUZ rap battle last year.

Donda, named after Kanye's late mother, is expected to draw artistic similarities with the dark and iconic Yeezus from 2013.

Despite the record-setting performance, the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy rapper and fashion mogul is yet to release Donda on any music platform, which is such a Kanye thing to do. While Donda was to release July 23, the album didn't drop, drawing comparisons with other unreleased Kanye albums like Yandhi, So Help Me God, Wolves, Watch The Throne 2, Kids See Ghosts 2, Turbo Grafx16, Love Everyone, and Good Ass Job among others. 

As per Rolling Stone, Kanye has remained at the Mercedes-Bens stadium in Atlanta to actually finish the album ahead of the new rumored release date, which is August 6. Reportedly, this is when the Donda livestream will be available for watching on Apple Music once again.



New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

OxygenOS Open Beta 12 for the OnePlus 8 series now available, brings the new OnePlus Store
by Iskra Petrova,  0
OxygenOS Open Beta 12 for the OnePlus 8 series now available, brings the new OnePlus Store
WhatsApp beta for iOS introduces the option to send better quality images via the chat service
by Iskra Petrova,  0
WhatsApp beta for iOS introduces the option to send better quality images via the chat service
The exact Apple iPad mini 6 display size leaks, no Pro model expected
by Daniel Petrov,  1
The exact Apple iPad mini 6 display size leaks, no Pro model expected
Samsung confirms it has made an S Pen specifically for third-gen foldable phones
by Anam Hamid,  5
Samsung confirms it has made an S Pen specifically for third-gen foldable phones
Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks in official high-resolution images
by Anam Hamid,  1
Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks in official high-resolution images
Remember the Nokia 6310? HMD just revealed its 2021 version; Take a look
by Iskren Gaidarov,  3
Remember the Nokia 6310? HMD just revealed its 2021 version; Take a look
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless