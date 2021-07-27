Kanye West's 'Donda' event reportedly broke Apple Music livestreaming record

The live-streaming event for Kanye West's 10th studio album, Donda , has reportedly shattered Apple Music's livestream viewing records on July 22. A mostly laconic Kanye performed the unfinished tracklist from Donda in front of 42,000 eager fans at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta and millions on Apple Music.





Donda livestream event on Apple Music, smashing the previous record of 1.8 million viewers, which was set by Gucci Mane and Jeezy's VERZUZ rap battle last year.

TMZ claims more than 3.3 million people have listened to thelivestream event on Apple Music, smashing the previous record of 1.8 million viewers, which was set by Gucci Mane and Jeezy'srap battle last year.





Donda , named after Kanye's late mother, is expected to draw artistic similarities with the dark and iconic Yeezus from 2013.







Despite the record-setting performance, the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy rapper and fashion mogul is yet to release Donda on any music platform, which is such a Kanye thing to do. While Donda was to release July 23, the album didn't drop, drawing comparisons with other unreleased Kanye albums like Yandhi, So Help Me God, Wolves, Watch The Throne 2, Kids See Ghosts 2, Turbo Grafx16, Love Everyone , and Good Ass Job among others.







, Kanye has remained at the Mercedes-Bens stadium in Atlanta to actually finish the album ahead of the new rumored release date, which is August 6. Reportedly, this is when the Donda livestream will be available for watching on Apple Music once again.

As per Rolling Stone , Kanye has remained at the Mercedes-Bens stadium in Atlanta to actually finish the album ahead of the new rumored release date, which is August 6. Reportedly, this is when thelivestream will be available for watching on Apple Music once again.







