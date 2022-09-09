It seems like you might not be getting the new iPhone 14 on September 16th

Another September brings yet another iPhone release. However, even if the iPhone 14 is new, the problems plaguing the launch are very, very old.





Apple tells (almost) the same story every year. The announcement takes place in September, pre-orders begin the first Friday afterwards, with general availability coming a week later after the pre-orders open.





The current iPhone 14 lineup was supposed to follow the same formula. The announcement event took place on September 7th, pre-orders began today, on September 9th, and general availability was expected by Friday of next week (September 16th).









For example, the shipping time for the 128GB version of the iPhone 14 Pro is “between 2 or 3 weeks”, which puts the delivery date well after the September 16th mark. Similar situations occur across most iPhone 14 models.





Hence, if you were hoping to have a brand new iPhone 14 by this time next week, you might be out of luck. It seems a delivery by the beginning of October is a much more reasonable expectation.





At any rate, the iPhone 14 will arrive sooner rather than later. Odds are that many have waited a long time for the iPhone 14. These last couple of days are undoubtedly going to be difficult, but it should be worth it in the end.



