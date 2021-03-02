Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
iOS Android Apps

Instagram introduces Live Rooms, lets up to four people to go live

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 02, 2021, 11:09 PM
Instagram introduces Live Rooms, lets up to four people to go live
Instagram is further improving the live features of its app with new functionalities that allow up to four people to go live at the same time. The new feature is called Live Rooms and bumps up the number of Instagram users that could go live at the same time from two to four.

Furthermore, Instagram revealed that Live Rooms offers creators additional ways to earn money and built their businesses. For example, Live viewers will now be able to purchase badges for the hosts and use other interactive features like Shopping and Live Fundraisers.

At the moment, Live Rooms lacks any moderation controls, but Instagram announced that it's “exploring more interactive tools such as offering moderator controls and audio features.” However, these won't be available until at least a few months from now.

Instagram users who'd like to take advantage of the new Live Room feature can easily swipe left and pick the Live camera option. Next, simply add a title and click on the Rooms icon to add your friends who you wish to join the live chat. As mentioned earlier, you can add up to three other people when you start a Live Room, but you don't have to add them all at once.

The new version of Instagram that includes the Live Rooms feature is now rolling out to all users on Android and iOS platforms.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile's 'next big 5G-powered move' will go official on March 4: here's how to watch the event
Popular stories
From OnePlus 9 to Google Pixel 6, this'd be the year of phone camera sensor records
Popular stories
Are portless phones the future?
Popular stories
Apple may release an 8-inch foldable iPhone in 2023

Popular stories

Popular stories
The aging Samsung Galaxy Watch scores a huge new update packed with Watch 3 features
Popular stories
Shocker: The great 5G merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is leading to huge job losses
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra: Portrait camera comparison
Popular stories
New reports reveal OnePlus 9 5G series pre-order date, gifts, and colors
Popular stories
Yet another killer Apple AirPods Pro deal is available today only
Popular stories
2021 iPad Pro expected to have the processing chops of M1-powered Macs

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless