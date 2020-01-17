Apps

Instagram confirms direct messaging ability from desktop is in the works

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Jan 17, 2020, 4:11 PM
After bringing effects to Boomerang, Instagram is working to add another important new feature to its social app – the ability to direct message on the web. The new feature is not yet available for prime time, but Instagram admitted earlier this week that it's now testing Direct messaging on the web.

Instagram didn't offer any timeframe for release, but if all goes well, there's a chance that Direct messaging on the web will be available by the end of the month. At the moment, Direct messaging can only be used on a mobile device, an unexpected slip from Instagram.

A small percentage of Instagram users can already use Direct messaging on the web, Instagram confirmed, but more people will be able to take advantage of it once testing is over. With the new feature, users will be able to see their Instagram Direct inbox in one place and reply to messages, as well as create new messages and group chats.

Also, Instagram users will be able to see total unread messages at a glance from the new Direct icon in the header, as well as view Stories from the Instagram web experience. Unfortunately, just like the Direct messaging on mobile, the desktop version will not feature end-to-end encryption.

