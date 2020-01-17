Instagram confirms direct messaging ability from desktop is in the works
A small percentage of Instagram users can already use Direct messaging on the web, Instagram confirmed, but more people will be able to take advantage of it once testing is over. With the new feature, users will be able to see their Instagram Direct inbox in one place and reply to messages, as well as create new messages and group chats.
Also, Instagram users will be able to see total unread messages at a glance from the new Direct icon in the header, as well as view Stories from the Instagram web experience. Unfortunately, just like the Direct messaging on mobile, the desktop version will not feature end-to-end encryption.
