Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

In another sign of weakening iPhone dominance, Android expected to grow 2x faster than iOS

By
iOS Android
In another sign of weakening iPhone dominance, Android expected to grow 2x faster than iOS
Apple had a brief period of victory last year when it snatched the top spot from Samsung, which had been sitting on it for 12 years. Samsung regained the position in the first quarter of 2024 and will likely hold on to it for the rest of the year.

In a report published yesterday, International Data Corporation (IDC) revealed that global smartphone shipments grew 7.8 percent year over year to 289.4 million units in Q1 2024. 

This was the third straight quarter of growth and indicated that the market was on the road to recovery. 

Apple lost 10 percent market share during the first three months of the year whereas Samsung saw of decline of under one percent. 

Chinese companies Xiaomi and Transsion were the biggest winners, with year-over-year growth of 33.8 percent and 84.9 percent, respectively.

Here's what the market share leaderboard looked like at the end of Q1 2024:
  1. Samsung (20.8 percent)
  2. Apple (17.3 percent)
  3. Xiaomi (14.1 percent)
  4. Transsion (9.9percent)
  5. OPPO (8.7 percent)

Apple's dismal performance in the past quarter can be chalked down to falling demand in China, which is the second-largest market for the company. 

Talking to CNN, IDC research director Nabila Popal said Android will grow twice as fast as iOS this year. That's because Android has more room to grow as it had been in a state of decline for the past few years. Apple, on the other hand, showed more resilience in the last four years and put up a stronger fight against supply chain issues and macro challenges.

Apple's current offerings don't have the kind of artificial intelligence features that others like Samsung have brought to their phones. The company is expected to talk about its efforts in the area at the June developer conference.

Overall, the smartphone will continue its recovery this year, helped greatly by AI. IDC believes that 'Samsung is in good position to grow further this year.'
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?

Latest News

Lower and lower, the price of the OG Pixel Watch dips even further on Amazon
Lower and lower, the price of the OG Pixel Watch dips even further on Amazon
Another hint that Thanos, a.k.a. the vivo X100 Ultra, is coming in May
Another hint that Thanos, a.k.a. the vivo X100 Ultra, is coming in May
Tim Cook in Vietnam: Apple CEO makes key visit to boost supply chain relationships
Tim Cook in Vietnam: Apple CEO makes key visit to boost supply chain relationships
The budget Sony WF-C500 are a real steal after an epic 41% discount on Walmart
The budget Sony WF-C500 are a real steal after an epic 41% discount on Walmart
Elon Musk's Grok has a new version that will help you understand memes
Elon Musk's Grok has a new version that will help you understand memes
The OnePlus Pad is at its best price on Amazon, making it a real bargain for a frugal tech enthusiast
The OnePlus Pad is at its best price on Amazon, making it a real bargain for a frugal tech enthusiast
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless