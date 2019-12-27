Huawei's foldable Mate X seems to suffer from catastrophic defect similar to the never-launched Galaxy Fold
2019 was the year when we finally saw the very first foldable phones out there, but their launch was far from flawless: the biggest name in the game, the Samsung Galaxy Fold, abandoned the first launch attempt after reviewers found a critical flaw with the design that would break the phone after a day or two of use. Samsung recalled all units sent to reviewers and seemed to fix the flaw and successfully staged a launch in late September.
A recent video out of China shows a broken Huawei Mate X with the screen showing all sorts of weird artifacts, probably due to some sort of dust or debris having entered under the screen. The Mate X folds so that the main screen remains exposed on the outside, a different design than the better protected, inwards-folding Galaxy Fold.
This is great! Huawei Mate X— Max J. (@Samsung_News_) December 26, 2019
Source: https://t.co/wIucXNLjRQ pic.twitter.com/vOlMCkHZ4w
We are not quite certain whether that's a widespread issue or just a lone failing unit, but it's one more warning that the roads towards foldable phones will be rocky and this design is definitely a tough nut to crack.
6 Comments
1. hjl2345
Posts: 97; Member since: Aug 11, 2018
posted on 3 hours ago 6
2. QuantumRazer
Posts: 207; Member since: Apr 27, 2019
posted on 3 hours ago 4
3. QuantumRazer
Posts: 207; Member since: Apr 27, 2019
posted on 3 hours ago 4
6. hjl2345
Posts: 97; Member since: Aug 11, 2018
posted on 1 hour ago 1
4. cjreyes666
Posts: 84; Member since: Oct 23, 2012
posted on 2 hours ago 2
5. Poptart2828
Posts: 478; Member since: Jan 23, 2018
posted on 2 hours ago 2
