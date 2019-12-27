Huawei

Huawei's foldable Mate X seems to suffer from catastrophic defect similar to the never-launched Galaxy Fold

Victor Hristov by Victor Hristov   /  Dec 27, 2019, 8:33 AM
2019 was the year when we finally saw the very first foldable phones out there, but their launch was far from flawless: the biggest name in the game, the Samsung Galaxy Fold, abandoned the first launch attempt after reviewers found a critical flaw with the design that would break the phone after a day or two of use. Samsung recalled all units sent to reviewers and seemed to fix the flaw and successfully staged a launch in late September.

The other company that promised us a futuristic foldable phone in 2019 was Huawei with its Mate X

The device was delayed multiple times and it seems quite hard to find in China, but new reports with users who have had the device for a while show that it might be suffering from similar issues to the Galaxy Fold.

A recent video out of China shows a broken Huawei Mate X with the screen showing all sorts of weird artifacts, probably due to some sort of dust or debris having entered under the screen. The Mate X folds so that the main screen remains exposed on the outside, a different design than the better protected, inwards-folding Galaxy Fold.


We are not quite certain whether that's a widespread issue or just a lone failing unit, but it's one more warning that the roads towards foldable phones will be rocky and this design is definitely a tough nut to crack.

6 Comments

hjl2345
Reply

1. hjl2345

Posts: 97; Member since: Aug 11, 2018

I really don't see the appeal of owning this device, especially when the cost is higher than the Galaxy Fold.

posted on 3 hours ago

QuantumRazer
Reply

2. QuantumRazer

Posts: 207; Member since: Apr 27, 2019

Same here. If one is buying this phone it's nothing but solely for the sake of self satisfaction.

posted on 3 hours ago

QuantumRazer
Reply

3. QuantumRazer

Posts: 207; Member since: Apr 27, 2019

A random person on Weibo posting a video of a broken Mate X with no explanation whatsoever, this means(even though this example is highly unlikely) he might have even hit the back of his device with a hammer until the OLED panel shattered to make this happen, for example. If this was a widespread issue that everyone is complaining about then it would have made more sense, but how can you write an article based on a single video that tells us nothing at all by its own?

posted on 3 hours ago

hjl2345
Reply

6. hjl2345

Posts: 97; Member since: Aug 11, 2018

1. It's a device that seems to have been always "sold out" but not a lot of Chinese companies are posting out reviews. 2. Sure it's only "one" bad example, but this could be something that could start a wide spread issue (even though this example might be highly unlikely) like the note 7 or the ipad pros bending.

posted on 1 hour ago

cjreyes666
Reply

4. cjreyes666

Posts: 84; Member since: Oct 23, 2012

Misleading article title.

posted on 2 hours ago

Poptart2828
Reply

5. Poptart2828

Posts: 478; Member since: Jan 23, 2018

Very misleading indeed.

posted on 2 hours ago

