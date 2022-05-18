 Huawei announces its newest foldable phone: the Huawei Mate Xs 2 - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Huawei announces its newest foldable phone: the Huawei Mate Xs 2

Huawei
Huawei announces its newest foldable phone: the Huawei Mate Xs 2
Being one of the first companies in to join in on the foldable action, Huawei is no stranger to innovation. Its latest endeavor in the world of foldable phones is the Huawei Mate Xs 2, which the company officially announced today (May 18) on stage.

The Mate Xs 2 has been available for purchase for about two weeks now, but only limited to Chinese market. Now, Huawei is bringing its latest premium foldable to other markets as well, all for the humble price of  €1999, with sales starting in June.

Admittedly, that is a hefty price tag, even with the fact that we are talking about a foldable device here. So, what does the Huawei Mate Xs 2 have to offer, to garner such a price. Let's take a look at its specs on paper, features, and quirks.

Huawei Mate Xs 2 specs


Just like its predecessor, the Mate Xs 2 comes with a OLED display that fold outward rather than inward, unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 3 for example. The size of the display has increased, however, and now measures at 7.8" when opened up with a resolution of 2,480 x 2,200.

According to the company, the new hinge that's inside the Mate Xs 2 does not leave that ever so annoying crease on the display, and judging by the press images we were provided that seems to be the case. However, you can check our more in-detail Huawei Mate Xs 2 hands-on review to get more details.

One of the more significant improvements over the predecessor is the new camera system. The Mate Xs 2 comes with a 50MP f/1.8 main camera, a 12MP 120-degree field-of-view ultrawide, and a 8MP f/2.4 telephoto with 3x optical zoom.

Huawei has thankfully put the selfie-shooter on the Mate 2x's main display, so you will be able to use it while the phone is fully unfolded. As for its specs, it has 10MP and an aperture of f/2.2, neatly positioned in a punch-hole style cut out at the top right corner of the screen.

This story is developing…
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Rediscovering the headphone jack in 2022: It still matters, for 3 solid reasons
Rediscovering the headphone jack in 2022: It still matters, for 3 solid reasons
Vote now: Pixel 7 - hot or not?
Vote now: Pixel 7 - hot or not?
Netflix is working on launching a live streaming feature
Netflix is working on launching a live streaming feature
Qualcomm's next Snapdragon chipset arrives May 20
Qualcomm's next Snapdragon chipset arrives May 20
Apple could bring USB-C to the AirPods and other accessories “in the foreseeable future”
Apple could bring USB-C to the AirPods and other accessories “in the foreseeable future”
Best Buy makes Samsung's outstanding Galaxy Buds 2 even cheaper in two colors
Best Buy makes Samsung's outstanding Galaxy Buds 2 even cheaper in two colors

Popular stories

Doomed before launch? Pixel Watch may ship with a very old chip
Doomed before launch? Pixel Watch may ship with a very old chip
Pixel 6 series handsets get big fingerprint scanner improvement on Android 13 beta 2
Pixel 6 series handsets get big fingerprint scanner improvement on Android 13 beta 2
Delete these Android apps before they steal your Facebook password and crypto
Delete these Android apps before they steal your Facebook password and crypto
Google solves leaks by “leaking” Pixel 7, Pixel Watch, Pixel Tablet but there's One More Thing!
Google solves leaks by “leaking” Pixel 7, Pixel Watch, Pixel Tablet but there's One More Thing!
Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra irresistible with huge discount AND killer freebie
Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra irresistible with huge discount AND killer freebie
The Motorola Moto G82 comes with good specs and a tempting price
The Motorola Moto G82 comes with good specs and a tempting price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless