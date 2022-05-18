Huawei announces its newest foldable phone: the Huawei Mate Xs 2





The Mate Xs 2 has been available for purchase for about two weeks now, but only limited to Chinese market. Now, Huawei is bringing its latest premium foldable to other markets as well, all for the humble price of €1999, with sales starting in June.





Admittedly, that is a hefty price tag, even with the fact that we are talking about a foldable device here. So, what does the Huawei Mate Xs 2 have to offer, to garner such a price. Let's take a look at its specs on paper, features, and quirks.

Huawei Mate Xs 2 specs





Just like its predecessor, the Mate Xs 2 comes with a OLED display that fold outward rather than inward, unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 3 for example. The size of the display has increased, however, and now measures at 7.8" when opened up with a resolution of 2,480 x 2,200.





According to the company, the new hinge that's inside the Mate Xs 2 does not leave that ever so annoying crease on the display, and judging by the press images we were provided that seems to be the case. However, you can check our more in-detail Huawei Mate Xs 2 hands-on review to get more details.





One of the more significant improvements over the predecessor is the new camera system. The Mate Xs 2 comes with a 50MP f/1.8 main camera, a 12MP 120-degree field-of-view ultrawide, and a 8MP f/2.4 telephoto with 3x optical zoom.





Huawei has thankfully put the selfie-shooter on the Mate 2x's main display, so you will be able to use it while the phone is fully unfolded. As for its specs, it has 10MP and an aperture of f/2.2, neatly positioned in a punch-hole style cut out at the top right corner of the screen.





This story is developing…

Being one of the first companies in to join in on the foldable action, Huawei is no stranger to innovation. Its latest endeavor in the world of foldable phones is the Huawei Mate Xs 2, which the company officially announced today (May 18) on stage.