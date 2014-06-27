How to hide files and folders on Android without installing paranoid apps
Method #1
The first trick is making a dedicated hidden folder. Just create a new folder, and make sure its name starts with a dot. It doesn't matter how you name it, so long as it starts with a dot, as shown in the images below.
Method #2
The second option is to hide the media files within an existing folder by creating a .nomedia file inside it. This file shouldn't have an extension. It's simply an empty file called '.nomedia' without the quotations.
Important! Make sure to enable the viewing of hidden files and folders inside your file manager of choice, because you won't be able to reach your newly hidden files otherwise. Actually, the hardest part of the whole hiding ordeal is finding a good file manager.
If your phone or tablet doesn't come with one, try Xiaomi's File Manager, which does have a "Show hidden files" option in its Settings, and works well with the first method in this tutorial.