How to bring back the volume control on your iPhone's lock screen (iOS 18.2 guide)





This feature was removed in a previous version of iOS, but likely due to popular demand, the useful feature is now back. Sure, you can always use your physical keys to change the volume up or down, but this slider gives you a quick and easy way to a more granular volume control.





If you've updated to iOS 18 .2 but haven't stumbled upon the return of this feature yet, don't worry, that's the intended behavior. It's now an opt-in feature that's disabled by default, so you a have to explicitly head into the Settings app and enable it.





How do you do that?





It takes just a couple of clicks. First, head into Settings, then go to Accessibility, then Audio and Visual, and then enable the "Always show volume control" toggle. After doing that, you









After doing that, you will be able to quickly and swiftly change the volume straight from your lock screen when listening to music.



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.





One of the most likely reasons why Apple ditched the feature in the first place was likely the fact that swiping on the home screen to scrub your volume slider poises a risk of accidentally opening the camera app. This usually happens during a miss touch and swiping left on the home screen itself.





Apple hasn't provided us with a toggle to disable this shortcut, and the ways to open the camera on your iPhone have only grown in recent years, so there was no logical reason for the return of this volume slider aside from Apple likely listening to user feedback.



















