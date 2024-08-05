How big is the screen of your current smartphone?
Up Next:
For two years, Apple released the iPhone Mini, which had minimal success on the market. Then, it switched to the iPhone Plus, which also appeared more or less unsuccessful. Apple’s latest idea is another switch to an iPhone 17 Slim or Air.
Rumor has it that this iPhone 17 model will have a 6.6-inch screen. That will put it right between the 6.3-inch base iPhone and the 6.9-inch Pro Max model. As its name suggests, the main selling point of this model will be its thickness, which, according to rumors, will be just 5.5mm.
We need to wait another year to find the answer to Apple’s struggles, but we can learn what the most popular phone size is right now. That’s why we are asking you about the size of your phone. However, if you want a phone with a different size, please tell us about it in the comments.
Rumor has it that this iPhone 17 model will have a 6.6-inch screen. That will put it right between the 6.3-inch base iPhone and the 6.9-inch Pro Max model. As its name suggests, the main selling point of this model will be its thickness, which, according to rumors, will be just 5.5mm.
Speculation aside, these rumors show a part of Apple that we’re not used to seeing that often. Instead of instructing people what they want, Apple is in a years-long search for the formula that will make its fourth device sell like the other three. Since the small phone failed, and then the big phone also failed, is a medium phone necessary for success?
We need to wait another year to find the answer to Apple’s struggles, but we can learn what the most popular phone size is right now. That’s why we are asking you about the size of your phone. However, if you want a phone with a different size, please tell us about it in the comments.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: