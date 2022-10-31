 High-quality iPhone 14 clear cases at a discount! - PhoneArena
High-quality iPhone 14 clear cases at a discount!

High-quality iPhone 14 clear cases at a discount!
Advertorial by Mkeke: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena! 

Last week, we presented the brand Mkeke, which has specialized in making high-quality iPhone cases for years. Now, the company is running a promo on a couple of its products, making them available at a lowest price if you use the promo codes included below!

Mkeke iPhone 14 Pro transparent case

Use code OU4COAIO for extra $6 off!

Mkeke Clear Case iPhone 14 Pro SAVE $19

Use code OU4COAIO at checkout for the full discount!
$19 off (63%)
Buy at Amazon

You will notice that the iPhone 14 Pro case already has its price slashed by a good amount, however — use our promo code included above and you will get a few extra bucks shaved off that tag!


This Mkeke case is fully transparent and built with a material that will not go yellow and grimey with the years. It features precise cutouts and its button covers even retain a good amount of clickyness. Special airbags at the corners protect the phone from nasty falls, while a raised lip around the screen and camera make sure you don't get random scratches by just putting your phone on a flat surface.

Mkeke iPhone 14 Pro Max transparent case

Use code PPSQ9GNP for extra $4 off!

Mkeke Clear Case iPhone 14 Pro Max SAVE $18

Use code PPSQ9GNP at checkout for the full discount!
$18 off (60%)
Buy at Amazon

Of course, Mkeke makes the same model case for the larger iPhone 14 Pro Max. And you definitely need protection for that heavy handset — you just don't want it to slip out of your hand in the most awkward scenarios.


Again, you can enjoy a crystal clear, non-yellowing case, with enough cushioning for military-grade protection.

Even if you like to enjoy your phone without a case, it's always a good idea to have one handy for times when you plan a hike, a barbecue, a camping trip. Mkeke's cases are super-easy to apply and remove, so they are perfect candidates for a "just in case" purchase.
