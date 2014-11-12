How to spoof your GPS location on Android in 5 easy steps





Like many of you will likely know, Android is quite versatile – even we continue to surprise ourselves with the types of functionality it has built-in support for. Faking your GPS location fits that bill perfectly. And guess what – it's a feature available on pretty much any modern Android device, regardless of manufacturer. There are many reasons you might have to want to spoof your location (most of them quite niche), but whatever it is that you're looking to do (hopefully nothing illegal!), you can rest assured that the actual procedure is as easy as pie. That's right, you don't even need to root your smartphone.





Here's the full list of things you will need to do:







Download a mock GPS location app

Allow mock locations: enable Developer options

Set the location-spoofing app as default

Spoof your location: How to use the mock GPS





Now, let's take a look at each step in detail!





Step #1. Get a fake/mock GPS location app









Step #2. Allow mock locations: Еnable Developer options





In order to fake your location, you need to enable your Android phone's Developer options hidden menu. To enable Developer options, go to the About menu page in the Settings app and look for "Build number" under the software information page. Tap tap on the Build number entry 7 times until you see a "You're now a developer!" toast message appear at the bottom of your screen.





After you successfully do that, a new "Developers options" menu will pop up in your main Settings menu. You can either search for it manually or type "developer" in the Settings' search bar.











Step #3. Set the location-spoofing app





Go into Developer options and look for "Select mock location app". Tap on it and you will be presented with a short list of apps that can spoof your location. In our case, there's just one app that can do that, and that's the app we downloaded in Step #1. Go ahead and select the one you've installed. You're all set and almost ready to go.









Step #4. Spoof your location: How to use the fake/mock GPS





Now simply head back to the fake GPS app you downloaded and select your new fake location. Tap on the Start or Play button almost all of these apps have in tow, and you're done. You can quickly launch Google Maps to confirm that your location has ben spoofed.







Double-checking if the app is successful, Google Maps correctly identifies our position as being in rural Spain, a spot thousand of miles away from our real location.

