Heart Analyzer for Apple Watch updated, brings respiratory rate support

Heart Analyzer for Apple Watch updated, brings respiratory rate support0
Apple Health isn't the only (or the best) way to stay on top of your heart rate trends, however. One of the most popular third-party apps that has sprung up over the years to keep track of your heart data, taking advantage of the Apple Watch's built-in sensor, is Heart Analyzer.
Heart Analyzer presents your heart rate statistics in a slew of different ways, with the ability to see various trends in visual graphs, metrics, and charts, to help set you on the best track to optimal cardiovascular health.
Here is the full list of changes, as published on the app's update release notes:
- Brand new Heart Reports – Featuring customizable metrics & timescales
- Re-designed Heart Home – Including new metrics and configuration options
- Support for Respiratory Rate – Track this metric right on the dashboard
- Smart Heart Rate Recovery – Get intelligent Workout HR Recovery times
- Custom heart rate zones
- Export heart rate data to .CSV files
- Updated calendar view
- Updated ECG comparison view
- Metrics on Apple Watch now toggle between Today / Yesterday on tap
- Redesigned Apple Watch weekly update notifications
For the record, Heart Analyzer is available as an app that can be downloaded on both iPhone and Apple Watch. The stats can be viewed from your phone at any time, but the main app is designed specifically for the Watch—as only the wearable features a sensor to collect the actual heart rate data.
One of the best things about Heart Analyzer, users are reporting, is that none of the data ever leaves your phone—the terms of privacy are simple and straightforward, and no one has access to any of the data stored in the app except you, on your devices.