Hangouts Mobile Apps For Android & iOS are no more
These Hangouts Mobile Apps For Android & iOS are no more! They have ceased to be! They have expired and gone to meet their maker! Monty Python intros aside, it seems that Google has finally started to deliver on its promise to kill Hangouts.
And while there’s still some time for Hangouts to… hang around (pun intended), the mobile apps have began shut down, as reported by 9to5Google. Google plans to ditch the Hangouts branding altogether this Fall, with the hangouts.google.com client remaining available until October 2022.
Well, it’s been a long time coming, and nobody’s really surprised anymore but it’s sad to see Google being Google and sending all these stuff to the Google Graveyard (this place is crowded, I tell you!).
The Hangouts Mobile Apps For Android & iOS are already dead for many users, as it seems. Are they gone on your device? Or you’ve already migrated? Share your Hangouts grief in the comment section below.
People who still use Hangouts (on desktop) will get a one month warning when the time comes, and the final gravestone will be put up in November. A couple of days ago, Google urged Hangouts users to start migrating to Chat, and there’s a detailed instruction on how to do so.
It's time to migrate
