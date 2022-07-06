 Hangouts Mobile Apps For Android & iOS are no more - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Hangouts Mobile Apps For Android & iOS are no more

Apps Google
Hangouts Mobile Apps For Android & iOS are no more
These Hangouts Mobile Apps For Android & iOS are no more! They have ceased to be! They have expired and gone to meet their maker! Monty Python intros aside, it seems that Google has finally started to deliver on its promise to kill Hangouts.

And while there’s still some time for Hangouts to… hang around (pun intended), the mobile apps have began shut down, as reported by 9to5Google. Google plans to ditch the Hangouts branding altogether this Fall, with the hangouts.google.com client remaining available until October 2022.

People who still use Hangouts (on desktop) will get a one month warning when the time comes, and the final gravestone will be put up in November. A couple of days ago, Google urged Hangouts users to start migrating to Chat, and there’s a detailed instruction on how to do so.



Well, it’s been a long time coming, and nobody’s really surprised anymore but it’s sad to see Google being Google and sending all these stuff to the Google Graveyard (this place is crowded, I tell you!).

The Hangouts Mobile Apps For Android & iOS are already dead for many users, as it seems. Are they gone on your device? Or you’ve already migrated? Share your Hangouts grief in the comment section below.

Also Read:
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Amazon adds a sweet new Prime perk worth $120 just in time for Prime Day 2022
Amazon adds a sweet new Prime perk worth $120 just in time for Prime Day 2022
Amazon Prime Day phone accessories deals 2022
Amazon Prime Day phone accessories deals 2022
LG metalenses promise ultracompact phone cameras that may not stick out
LG metalenses promise ultracompact phone cameras that may not stick out
TikTok to abandon plans for live shopping expansion in the EU and US
TikTok to abandon plans for live shopping expansion in the EU and US
Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals 2022: early deals are here
Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals 2022: early deals are here
Take a look at the enormous 1-inch camera sensor in this Xiaomi 12S Ultra teardown
Take a look at the enormous 1-inch camera sensor in this Xiaomi 12S Ultra teardown

Popular stories

An iPhone 14 Pro Max price leak pegs the flagship specs at a higher tag
An iPhone 14 Pro Max price leak pegs the flagship specs at a higher tag
Samsung working to bring foldable phones to regular folks with Galaxy A Fold and Flip
Samsung working to bring foldable phones to regular folks with Galaxy A Fold and Flip
T-Mobile may bribe Sprint customers to switch to its network ASAP
T-Mobile may bribe Sprint customers to switch to its network ASAP
M series chips are great for Macs, not so much for iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8
M series chips are great for Macs, not so much for iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8
Apple’s total USB-C transition begins: New AirPods Pro 2 now, iPhone 15 to follow (Apple’s plan)
Apple’s total USB-C transition begins: New AirPods Pro 2 now, iPhone 15 to follow (Apple’s plan)
Cool Pixel feature might help you get more sleep on July 4th thanks to Google Assistant
Cool Pixel feature might help you get more sleep on July 4th thanks to Google Assistant
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless