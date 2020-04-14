HDR may be coming to budget Android Go phones

HDR (High Dynamic Range) enhances contrast and details in images by stacking information from multiple shots and combining it into a final image. The process requires some computational power, as it's done by software algorithms locally on the device. This might be a problem because of the slower chipsets found in Android Go phones. Google might have to tweak the settings and go for a lower frame count to allow smooth and trouble-free operation of the new feature.The option is not active yet, and turning HDR on and off doesn't do anything. It's a sign, however, that Google is at least considering the HDR camera feature for budget-tier phones.