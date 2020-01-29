HBO finally brings a long-awaited feature to Android users
Most of these streaming services offer an important feature that allows users to watch their favorite movies and TV shows on the go even if they don't have an active internet connection. A great option that makes perfect sense since many people want to watch media content on their phones when they're traveling.
Thanks to the change, HBO users on Android devices will be able to download up to 25 titles. It's not much and you're also limited to the titles selected by HBO, which will expire two days after you watch them.
Each movie or TV shows that can be downloaded on an Android device is marked with an arrow icon. If you don't see that icon, it means you can't watch it offline. You'll find all your media content in the Downloads tab found at the bottom of the screen.
