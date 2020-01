HBO finally brings a long-awaited feature to Android users

Streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and HBO GO are great when traveling. These time-sinking services can make you forget that you're about to take on a 10-hour flight or they can make your commute quite lovely every day.Most of these streaming services offer an important feature that allows users to watch their favorite movies and TV shows on the go even if they don't have an active internet connection. A great option that makes perfect sense since many people want to watch media content on their phones when they're traveling.HBO didn't offer such a feature until recently, which made the mobile app useless when not connected to the internet. Although it's a bit late compared to other services, HBO has finally decided to add an offline mode for Android users (via One-Tech ).Thanks to the change, HBO users on Android devices will be able to download up to 25 titles. It's not much and you're also limited to the titles selected by HBO, which will expire two days after you watch them.Each movie or TV shows that can be downloaded on an Android device is marked with an arrow icon. If you don't see that icon, it means you can't watch it offline. You'll find all your media content in the Downloads tab found at the bottom of the screen.