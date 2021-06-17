Google’s first permanent retail store opens!0
At 10:00 AM ET June 17, Google has just opened its first-ever physical retail store. It feels like this has been a long time coming, and it’s almost weird to hear the word “first” in that sentence. The store's located in Manhattan, NYC, in the historic Chelsea Market building.
The company has done many pop-up shops all over the world, especially during launches of new devices. However, a temporary setup could never replace a true permanent store to have clients enter and explore firsthand what there is to offer.
Inside, you will find anything and everything, from Fitbit watches and Nest home devices to Pixel smartphones and Google Stadia. And you will be able to play with all of them. Hopefully, the search giant will soon expand to other locations so you don’t have to come to New York if you wanted to sneak a peak.
The place seems very warm and inviting, following the look you are probably used to seeing in other physical stores of the same kind. The twist with rooms designed for specific showcasing, though, makes a different, more futuristic impression. You can take a closer look and find out more in Google's blog post.