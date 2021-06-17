$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Google

Google’s first permanent retail store opens!

Aleksandar Anastasov
By Aleksandar Anastasov
Jun 17, 2021, 9:12 AM
0


At 10:00 AM ET June 17, Google has just opened its first-ever physical retail store. It feels like this has been a long time coming, and it’s almost weird to hear the word “first” in that sentence. The store's located in Manhattan, NYC, in the historic Chelsea Market building.

The company has done many pop-up shops all over the world, especially during launches of new devices. However, a temporary setup could never replace a true permanent store to have clients enter and explore firsthand what there is to offer.

This firsthand experience is the approach Google is focusing on here. The interior is designed for you to get a real feel of the company’s products and understand how to use them. What’s more, Googlers are present at all times to help you out if you need any guidance or a showcase.

Inside, you will find anything and everything, from Fitbit watches and Nest home devices to Pixel smartphones and Google Stadia. And you will be able to play with all of them. Hopefully, the search giant will soon expand to other locations so you don’t have to come to New York if you wanted to sneak a peak.

Sustainability is a topic that is regularly stressed by Google and it is no different here. They have paid extra attention to extend their sustainability mindset and have even achieved the “LEED Platinum rating — the highest certification possible within the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design green building rating system.”

The place seems very warm and inviting, following the look you are probably used to seeing in other physical stores of the same kind. The twist with rooms designed for specific showcasing, though, makes a different, more futuristic impression. You can take a closer look and find out more in Google's blog post.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Never use a food delivery app if you can order takeout directly, price survey finds
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Never use a food delivery app if you can order takeout directly, price survey finds
5G market share data shows iPhone 12 sales have begun losing steam
by Anam Hamid,  0
5G market share data shows iPhone 12 sales have begun losing steam
Apple may use AirPods to track health data
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Apple may use AirPods to track health data
Newfangled Verizon 5G coverage at the Jersey Shore gets a speed test and wins... on the beach
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Newfangled Verizon 5G coverage at the Jersey Shore gets a speed test and wins... on the beach
Top Prime Day tech deals at Best Buy 2021
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
Top Prime Day tech deals at Best Buy 2021
Apple considered releasing black ceramic Apple Watch Edition
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Apple considered releasing black ceramic Apple Watch Edition
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless