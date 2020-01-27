Google reveals new Media View feature for Nest Hub smart displays
With the new media view, you'll be able to change the music volume or turn off the TV without having to walk into every room. If you have more than one speaker, you can control each device individually from the smart display. You can even view what every speaker plays in every room as well as other detailed information like the room the device is in, what streaming service is using (Spotify, YouTube), artist name and song title.
It's not just the volume that you can change from the smart display, but you can also play and pause a song, use options like next track and previous track, as well as forward 30 seconds or back 10 seconds when you're watching a video.
There's even one command that will allow you to pause all connected media devices with just one tap. The new feature is coming to Nest Hub displays, but AndroidPolice reports that some non-Hub smart displays are getting the new Media View too. You should be able to find it in the Home View menu, under the Media tab.
