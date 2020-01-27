Accessories Software updates Google

Google reveals new Media View feature for Nest Hub smart displays

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Jan 27, 2020, 10:45 AM
Google reveals new Media View feature for Nest Hub smart displays
After launching a pair of smart displays of its own, Google is adding new features and improvements on a regular basis. It's like both the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max have become Google's playground where the company's engineers are coming up with all sorts of nifty options that are making our lives easier.

The most recent update aimed at Google's Nest Hub displays adds a brand new media view. Although it might not sound that important at first glance, the new media view puts all the information and controls in just one place for you to see.

With the new media view, you'll be able to change the music volume or turn off the TV without having to walk into every room. If you have more than one speaker, you can control each device individually from the smart display. You can even view what every speaker plays in every room as well as other detailed information like the room the device is in, what streaming service is using (Spotify, YouTube), artist name and song title.

It's not just the volume that you can change from the smart display, but you can also play and pause a song, use options like next track and previous track, as well as forward 30 seconds or back 10 seconds when you're watching a video.

There's even one command that will allow you to pause all connected media devices with just one tap. The new feature is coming to Nest Hub displays, but AndroidPolice reports that some non-Hub smart displays are getting the new Media View too. You should be able to find it in the Home View menu, under the Media tab.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Best-alternative-third-party-keyboards-for-Android-iPhone-and-iPad-2015-edition
Best alternative, third-party keyboards for Android, iPhone, and iPad
motorola-releases-new-razr-product-videos
View the six new razr videos released by Motorola as the pre-order-period begins
samsung-galaxy-fold-successor-announcement-q2-2020
The Galaxy Fold's successor (not the Galaxy Z Flip) could debut before summer
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-s20-ultra-pre-orders-free-galaxy-buds-plus
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
PET-TPU-or-Tempered-Glass--all-you-need-to-know-to-choose-a-screen-protector
PET, TPU, or Tempered Glass – all you need to know to choose a screen protector
google-io-2020-dates-confirmed-pixel-4a-android-11-announcements
Here's when we expect Google to unveil the Pixel 4a and fully detail Android 11
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-press-renders-leak
The Galaxy S20 series looks amazing in these leaked press renders
Heres-how-the-Galaxy-S20-series-compares-to-the-Note-10-Pixel-4-and-more
Here's how the Galaxy S20 series compares to the Note 10, Pixel 4, and more

Popular stories

Samsung-Galaxy-Watch-2-rumor-review-expected-design-features-price-release-date
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
new-fedex-text-scam-seeks-to-rip-you-off
If you don't want to be ripped off, watch out for a text message from this company
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-s20-ultra-pre-orders-free-galaxy-buds-plus
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
apple-beats-powerbeats-pro-true-wireless-earbuds-best-buy-deal-refurbished
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
Samsung-Quick-Share-feature-sends-files-to-smart-appliances
With Samsung’s answer to AirDrop, you can even send files to your fridge
samsung-galaxy-note-9-refurbished-deal-top-rated-ebay-vendor
Unbeatable eBay deal brings Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 well below $300

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless