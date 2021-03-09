Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 

Google

Google introduces kids profiles for Google TV

Ventsislav Dyankov
by Ventsislav Dyankov
Mar 09, 2021, 9:42 AM
Google introduces kids profiles for Google TV
Google has finally announced the release of kids profiles for Google TV. People have missed a decent multiple profile feature for Google TV for as long as the platform has been running and now, even though this doesn’t address the issue entirely, parents would be grateful to be able to pick what apps their kids access and monitor their activity.

Google has also designed a few themes for the kids with “Under the sea”, “Dinosaur jungle”, and “Space travel” being the ones mentioned in the official blog post. The company promises to include choosable profile pictures in the coming weeks.

 

There’s also a new Screen Time feature that lets parents manage how long their kids stay in front of the TV. You can now set daily limits and bed-time schedules, and when your kid runs out of time a final “Time is up” screen will appear. The new kids profiles will be PIN lockable so your child wouldn’t accidentally (or on purpose) enter your profile and fiddle with permissions.

 

Google also includes ongoing statistics of how long your child spends in front of each application they use and you can also restrict and allow access to certain apps through your phone. The new feature will reach US audiences somewhen in March and it will become globally available in the next few months.

