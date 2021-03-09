Google introduces kids profiles for Google TV

There’s also a new Screen Time feature that lets parents manage how long their kids stay in front of the TV. You can now set daily limits and bed-time schedules, and when your kid runs out of time a final “Time is up” screen will appear. The new kids profiles will be PIN lockable so your child wouldn’t accidentally (or on purpose) enter your profile and fiddle with permissions.

Google also includes ongoing statistics of how long your child spends in front of each application they use and you can also restrict and allow access to certain apps through your phone. The new feature will reach US audiences somewhen in March and it will become globally available in the next few months.