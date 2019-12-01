Google giving money back to people who already bought the Pixel 4?
Well, it seems that Google may be willing to extend a gesture of good will to said super-fans. Now, at this point, this is just hearsay. However, tech YouTuber Brandon Lee has tweeted that a couple of his contacts were brave enough to ask Google for some kind of refund. As far as we understand, said customers were part of the pre-order squad for the Pixel 4 line. Google has, reportedly, refunded them $100 so they don't feel burned by the recent discounts. So hey — if you were an early adopter, you may want to give it a go?
I heard from TWO people already that they contacted Google about getting $100 back since they pre-ordered the phone and the price already dropped!— M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) December 1, 2019
If you pre-ordered the Pixel 4/4 XL from Google contact them! Good on you, Google!
...But price it right from the start next time https://t.co/xSFLnngqme
