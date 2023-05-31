Google ends support for 1st-gen Chromecast from 2013
In a recent announcement, Google revealed that it will no longer provide support for the first-generation Chromecast, a streaming device that captured the attention of many back in 2013. This means that users, who still have their 1st-gen Chromecast can no longer expect software or security updates.
The last firmware version released for the 2013 Chromecast was 1.36.159268, which arrived in November 2022 with various bug fixes and improvements. Interestingly, this was the first update in over three years, marking the end of a significant update drought.
Following the success of the first-generation Chromecast, Google introduced subsequent models, such as the second-generation puck-shaped Chromecast, the Chromecast Audio, and the Chromecast Ultra, which streams in 4K. However, the third-generation Chromecast released in 2018 is expected to be the last Cast-powered streaming device, as Google has shifted its focus to the Google TV platform for newer models.
Although the journey of the first-generation Chromecast has come to an end, users still have the opportunity to explore the features and capabilities offered by the newer Chromecast models.
It's also important to note that without regular updates, users may start noticing a decline in performance. As reported by 9to5Google, the tech giant has warned users to keep this in mind as they continue to use their first-gen Chromecast. Technical support from Google for the first-generation Chromecast will also no longer be available.
The original Chromecast boasted a unique design, resembling a key with an HDMI port on one end and a micro-USB port on the other for power. It featured the word "Chrome" and the browser's logo on top. Despite its modest specs, including 512MB of RAM and 2GB of storage, the Chromecast proved to be a reliable streaming option for non-smart TVs.
