Google could give the Pixel 6 spatial audio with Android 13

Google
Dzhoro Ivanov
Google could give the Pixel 6 a feature similar to Apple’s spatial audio with Android 13
Google might be laying the foundations for the implementations of a feature resembling Apple’s spatial audio. Android 13 could be only the beginning.

The first public beta version of Android 13 is already available to download for the Pixel 6. The latest generation of Android brings a lot of new features, updates and optimisation tweaks to the table.

While Android 13 is by no means Pixel-specific, Google’s flagship does tend to benefit from some special treatment in comparison to the bulk of devices that are bound to eventually receive it. One such example might be the potential addition of a feature similar to Apple’s spatial audio to the Pixel lineup.

For reference, spatial audio is an option that adds a further layer of immersion to mobile audio experience. The added dimension is supposed to bring the experience closer to theater-like sound. At least that was what Apple was going for when they first implemented the feature. You can read more in our Spatial Audio explained article.

These speculations come after Mishaal Rahman, from Esper.io, shared an interesting bit of information found in the update files in a tweet. More specifically, he highlighted a file under the name “libspatialaudio” located in the soundfx folder.

If the name was not a dead giveaway already, the source code has an “audio.spatializer” function included. All this points to a feature similar to Apple’s spatial audio one being possibly introduced to the Pixel 6.

This certainly comes with more questions than answers. For once, it is unclear which devices are going to get the possible new feature. Will the Pixel 6 be one of them? Or rather, will only the Pro version have that privilege? Will spatial audio (if that is how Google decides to name it) require specific headphones?

An updated version of the Pixel Buds has long been rumored. Perhaps this is Google preparing itself for the new successor. At any rate, if Google wants to compete with Apple on the audio front, something along the lines of spatial audio is just the first of many steps. We are looking forward to the rest.
