Google celebrates Pi Day with a special easter egg
How pi can you go? Search is serving up a slice of fun for #PiDay → https://t.co/F3CBuV8qz5pic.twitter.com/kK2EdCUeDr— Google (@Google) March 14, 2021
Google is getting in on the fun to help you do that last one, with a limited-edition easter egg appearing in its search engine. To access it, just search “calculator” or a mathematical equation, such as “3 +4”. A calculator module will pop up above any search results as normal, but a sparkling π symbol also appears in the upper right.
Each time you succeed in getting the sequence right, one more digit is added. Tap the wrong key, and you have to go all the way back to the beginning, starting at three digits. I got as far as fifteen digits before the hour of sleep lost to Daylight Savings kicked in.