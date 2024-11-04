Google TV rolls out new feature that shows you when your apps are updating





Google TV also recently introduced a significant update with new features, including a smart home panel, improved ambient screensaver, and enhanced content recommendations. The update also expands the Google TV ecosystem to include new devices and countries.









In addition, last year, Google introduced free built-in channels on Google TV. This expanded their channel offering to a selection of live TV without the need for additional downloads or subscriptions. This service, known as Google TV Freeplay, is known for its user-friendly interface and recently expanded its channel guide to include over 150 channels.



Now, with this new update — which is a welcome addition to Google TV — the Google TV experience has gotten a small (but big) difference in the user experience. By making app update progress more visible, Google TV helps users stay informed and in control of their apps.

I personally think this is a great addition to Google TV. I like being able to see when my apps are being updated and their download progress. It's a small thing, but it makes the experience feel more polished and user-friendly. I hope Google continues to make these kinds of improvements to Google TV in the future as I am heavily invested in the Google smart home ecosystem.