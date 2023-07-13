Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Reservations for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are now live!
Hurry up and make your reservation to get some exclusive discounts.

Google Play Store policy shift: apps now permitted to sell NFTs

Apps
Google Play Store policy shift: apps now permitted to sell NFTs
Google has just announced a big update to the Google Play Store policy, specifically for Android apps. This update allows app developers to include digital assets, like Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), in their apps.

If you wonder what NFTs are, well they are like certificates that prove you own something unique in the digital world, such as art, music, or virtual items. NFTs work using a technology called blockchain, which keeps track of who owns what. NFTs allow, for example, artists and creators to sell their digital creations directly to fans, and collectors can own and trade these one-of-a-kind digital items.

In a recent blog post, Google (via Android  Authority) emphasized the importance of being transparent with users about these tokenized digital assets. It wants developers to clearly inform users if their apps contain these digital assets.

Google is serious about preventing any promotion or glorification of potential earnings from playing or trading activities. The company wants to protect users from sketchy practices and prevent the spread of questionable NFT apps in the Play Store.

The updated guidelines are to make sure that apps follow the existing policies for Real-Money Gambling, Games, and Contests. Apps must meet certain requirements and should not involve money transactions that allow users to win assets of unknown real-world monetary value, including NFTs. Google discourages the use of random blockchain-based items, like the controversial "loot boxes," which have raised concerns about fairness and transparency.

While these new policies set important rules, they also encourage innovation in the app development community. Google's Group Product Manager, Joseph Mills, mentioned the exciting possibilities this update brings. Developers now have the freedom to create unique gaming experiences by incorporating user-owned content and rewarding users with special NFTs to increase their loyalty.

Google will introduce the changes gradually to make the transition smooth and gather valuable feedback. Initially, a selected group of developers will be given the chance to offer apps and games containing blockchain-based digital content in Play Store. Ongoing partnerships will be established to test how users interact with these digital assets and improve the user experience.

Popular stories

Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale demolishes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra prices
Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale demolishes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra prices
Google is working to take Airplane Mode to the next level
Google is working to take Airplane Mode to the next level
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 preorder reservations are live: get your bonus now!
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 preorder reservations are live: get your bonus now!
Amazon knocks Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 down to a new all-time low price ahead of Prime Day
Amazon knocks Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 down to a new all-time low price ahead of Prime Day
Go big or go home: iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max - the best big iPhones ever?
Go big or go home: iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max - the best big iPhones ever?
Google Pixel 8 deals to expect
Google Pixel 8 deals to expect
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless