Google Pixel Fold delivery dates are being pushed back
For a company that can hardly keep a secret, Google sure knows how to build suspense. More than a month has passed since Google I/O 2023 and, by expansion, the official unveiling of the Google Pixel Fold.
During the announcement of the company’s first ever foldable, users were told to expect the device ‘in June’. Initially, early buyers were given estimates for delivery dates in the last week of June after concluding their pre-orders. Now, however, the date seems to have been (quietly) pushed back.
But can anyone blame Google? After all, first-generation foldables are notoriously tricky to manufacture and they have the potential to go horribly wrong (just ask Samsung). If a little more time is the price to pay so as to prevent a public fiasco, then so be it - it seems like a reasonable tradeoff.
For reference, the Google Pixel Fold will be somewhat different from the mainstream Galaxy Z Fold 4. With less awkward aspect ratios, the former will have a perfectly usable cover screen, something that cannot be said for Samsung’s device. Nevertheless, the Pixel Fold is far from perfect, and it takes just one look at the ugly bezels to understand that.
Interestingly enough, in light of these delays, Samsung might have enough time to release the Galaxy Z Fold 5 before the Pixel Fold hits shelves.
As spotted by 9to5Google in a dedicated article, the estimate for a delivery date now ranges from July 5th to July 10th. This means most users will have to wait upwards of two weeks more than previously expected in order to get their hands on the Pixel Fold. Additionally, if you were not amongst the first to pre-order the foldable, you might have to wait even longer - some buyers are receiving estimates for early August.
It is not entirely clear what is causing the delay. It could be the result of poor planning on Google’s part or, alternatively, unexpectedly high demand. Regardless, the Google Pixel Fold’s launch is already shaping up to be problematic.
