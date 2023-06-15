Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Google Pixel Fold delivery dates are being pushed back

Google
Google Pixel Fold delivery dates are being pushed back
For a company that can hardly keep a secret, Google sure knows how to build suspense. More than a month has passed since Google I/O 2023 and, by expansion, the official unveiling of the Google Pixel Fold.

During the announcement of the company’s first ever foldable, users were told to expect the device ‘in June’. Initially, early buyers were given estimates for delivery dates in the last week of June after concluding their pre-orders. Now, however, the date seems to have been (quietly) pushed back.

As spotted by 9to5Google in a dedicated article, the estimate for a delivery date now ranges from July 5th to July 10th. This means most users will have to wait upwards of two weeks more than previously expected in order to get their hands on the Pixel Fold. Additionally, if you were not amongst the first to pre-order the foldable, you might have to wait even longer - some buyers are receiving estimates for early August.

It is not entirely clear what is causing the delay. It could be the result of poor planning on Google’s part or, alternatively, unexpectedly high demand. Regardless, the Google Pixel Fold’s launch is already shaping up to be problematic.

But can anyone blame Google? After all, first-generation foldables are notoriously tricky to manufacture and they have the potential to go horribly wrong (just ask Samsung). If a little more time is the price to pay so as to prevent a public fiasco, then so be it - it seems like a reasonable tradeoff.

For reference, the Google Pixel Fold will be somewhat different from the mainstream Galaxy Z Fold 4. With less awkward aspect ratios, the former will have a perfectly usable cover screen, something that cannot be said for Samsung’s device. Nevertheless, the Pixel Fold is far from perfect, and it takes just one look at the ugly bezels to understand that.

Interestingly enough, in light of these delays, Samsung might have enough time to release the Galaxy Z Fold 5 before the Pixel Fold hits shelves.

Popular stories

Amazon smashes expectations by shaving around 50% off Pixel 6 Pro price
Amazon smashes expectations by shaving around 50% off Pixel 6 Pro price
T-Mobile subscribers who pay their bills on time will soon get better deals on new phones
T-Mobile subscribers who pay their bills on time will soon get better deals on new phones
Verizon's literally unbeatable Pixel 7 Pro deal (with no trade-in) is back on for a limited time
Verizon's literally unbeatable Pixel 7 Pro deal (with no trade-in) is back on for a limited time
Some iPhone owners may regret their decision to not sell their phones in the coming days
Some iPhone owners may regret their decision to not sell their phones in the coming days
People lost for words reacting to Apple Vision Pro: Tim Cook proved everybody wrong
People lost for words reacting to Apple Vision Pro: Tim Cook proved everybody wrong
Amazon's stellar Pixel 7a launch deal quietly returns
Amazon's stellar Pixel 7a launch deal quietly returns
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google Meet feature might keep you from walking into an open manhole during a video conference
Google Meet feature might keep you from walking into an open manhole during a video conference
Apple soon will release iOS 16.5.1 to fix battery draining issue, Wi-Fi disconnections and more
Apple soon will release iOS 16.5.1 to fix battery draining issue, Wi-Fi disconnections and more
The stylishly affordable OnePlus Nord 3 bares all in 'official' pre-launch marketing renders
The stylishly affordable OnePlus Nord 3 bares all in 'official' pre-launch marketing renders
Ryan Reynolds is ready to hook you up with an amazing new Mint Mobile unlimited deal
Ryan Reynolds is ready to hook you up with an amazing new Mint Mobile unlimited deal
Grab these Soundcore earbuds at Amazon UK with a handsome discount
Grab these Soundcore earbuds at Amazon UK with a handsome discount
ChatGPT might get integrated into a smartphone for the first time
ChatGPT might get integrated into a smartphone for the first time
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless