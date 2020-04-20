Google Photos might soon add a very useful editing feature





The new feature has been found in the Android version of Google Photos, but it's unlikely that it will be limited to just this app. The ability to remove audio from videos will be the first complex feature related to video editing that Google Photos will offer.



At the moment, the app has a handful of video editing tools that only provide basic options for users. The news about the ability to remove audio from videos doesn't come with a release timeframe, so we'll just have to wait for Google to finish its development.