Google One app gets rid of its 'Support' tab

Google One app gets rid of its 'Support' tab
So, Google One has seen a bunch of updates recently. The company has added an AI Premium tier, made some previously paid Google Photos tools free, and removed the VPN feature. Now, it looks like there might be another quiet change regarding Google One's support options.

Back when Google One launched in 2018, Google made a big deal about offering 24/7 access to Google experts to help with any questions.

However, if you’re using the Google One app on Android, you might notice that the “Support” tab at the bottom is now gone. Now, there are only Home, Storage, and Benefits tabs. The old Support page, which had a heart icon, used to give you quick links to phone, chat, and email support. You could also check out “Pro Sessions,” look through popular articles, and review your support history there.


Here's how it used to look:


Now, if you need help, you’ll have to dig into the navigation drawer, tap “Help,” then “Contact us,” which is the same as in other Google apps. It’s a bit more hidden, or you can just visit Google One's Help on the web.

Well, this might mean Google is giving less importance to the “Access to Google experts” perk. In fact, “Access to Google experts” is no longer mentioned on one.google.com, and this change should have happened around mid-April.

That said, you can still get support as a Google One member. There's a support article stating that you can talk to experts via chat, phone, or email if you need help with a Google product.
